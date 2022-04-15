Abandoned boat washes ashore after drifting for six days and surviving ex-Cyclone Fili

San Rosa washed ashore in surprisingly good condition given what it’s been though.

An abandoned boat that spent six days drifting off the East Coast, including through ex-Cyclone Fili, washed ashore in surprisingly good condition on Good Friday.

Three people and a dog were winched from the 18-metre San Rosa by the Lowe Rescue helicopter on April 9.

The boat was 10 nautical miles off Tokomaru Bay at the time and had made a mayday call after the engine failed.

The boat was understood to have been recently purchased, and its new owners were sailing it from Tauranga to Marlborough Sounds.

Police The San Rosa washed ashore on Good Friday.

Before coming ashore, the boat had endured the gale force winds and huge seas brought on by ex-Cyclone Fili, which hammered the region for days.

It washed ashore on the beach at Tikitiki, near East Cape, on Friday morning.

Police were getting in touch with the owners, who would decide what to do next.