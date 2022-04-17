Easter weather: Rain and wind expected across the country

The long Easter weekend will arrive with a lot of sunshine for most areas but keep an eye out for a cold front across the South Island on Saturday and some rain for Northland, and maybe Auckland, on Easter Monday.

Aucklanders can expect a cloudy Easter Sunday, with isolated showers and easterlies. MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters​ said it's looking to be 23 degrees with a minimum of 16.

”Come Monday, it looks like we have rain coming in from the north from late morning and easterlies will start to pick up. The temperature is still quite mild, 22 degrees and a minimum of 17.

”On Tuesday there are showers and it’s more occasional rain and easterlies. Temperature is still mild at 23 degrees and 18 for the highs and lows.”

Marsters said it would likely stay wet right through to Thursday, “with the system up north maintaining the moist north to northeast flow across the region, and temperatures are still staying about 24 degrees”.

Looking ahead through to Friday, Marsters said there would be a few showers and southwesterlies.

“On Friday there's a southwesterly change as the ridge pushes in from the Tasman Sea. Temperatures are at 22 and 17 degrees,” he said.

For the rest of the country, Marsters said “at the moment we have a ridge of high pressure over us”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A ridge of high pressure hangs over the country, making for a wet Easter.

“There's a cold front working its way up the South Island due to arrive in Wellington in the next few hours.”

Marsters said by Monday that front would move out towards the east.

“If the high pressure stays over for the rest of the country for Monday, that moisture starts to feed over the northern half of the North Island by Tuesday – it's still looking pretty wet with northeasterly winds.

“We see some rain coming in from that low system in the tropics, so it's quite wet for the northern districts, especially Northland.”

In terms of the South Island, the ridge is still holding but Marsters said the weather would not be “too bad” on Tuesday.

“Got a cold front approaching from the southwest. It kinda slides out to the pacific and then come Wednesday it's looking quite warm everywhere, with north to northeast winds as the winds originating from the subtropics, spread across most of the country.”

He said it was looking like a wet one for the western areas.

“There's another front coming through on Thursday which looks like it could bring some rain across the South Island and then on to the North Island on Friday, followed by a ridge.”