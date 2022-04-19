Auckland weather and traffic for April 19, 2022

A cold front could hit the south and holidaymakers will need to keep an eye on the path of a sub-tropical front in the north.

Traffic

Gulf Harbour ferry services have been replaced by alternative transport as a heavy rain watch has been issued for Auckland.

For more details on schedules, travellers are advised to check Fullers’ website.

Weather

Aucklanders should brace for a wet and cloudy first day back after the Easter holidays, according to MetService.

A heavy rain watch has been issued. It will be in place until 1pm on Tuesday.

It applies for eastern parts of Auckland north of Ōrewa, as well as Great Barrier Island.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF A wet start to the week is predicted after the long Easter break. (file photo)

Metservice said there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms for the eastern Northland and Auckland regions.

People should expect “periods of rain, with localised downpours and thunderstorms possible”, Metservice said.

“Rainfall accumulations may approach warning criteria.”

An Auckland marine warning was issued by MetService late Monday evening.

The day will reach a high of 24C, but “fresh” easterlies will be blowing.

With autumn here, you can expect the sun to set at about 5.50pm and a mild night of 18 degrees.

MetSevice predicts the rainy weather will continue until Friday, and clear out just in time for the weekend.

The heaviest rain is expected on Thursday evening, and northeasterlies are expected throughout the week.