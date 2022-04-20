Auckland weather and traffic for April 20, 2022

Traffic

A breakdown is that was blocking the left northbound lane on SH1 just after the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off-ramp has now been cleared.

In Ōtāhuhu, a house fire has caused Auckland Transport to close Māngere Rd between Great South and Walmsley roads.

People should follow the directions of emergency services and avoid the area.

The 326 bus is detouring from the area, missing stops 6571, 2319, 7649, 6565, 7642, 2462 and 6570.

Auckland Transport said commuters should expect bus delays and cancellations.

Most services on the Eastern train line are now running to timetable, following earlier disruptions.

Meanwhile, several Gulf Harbour ferry services are being replaced with buses due to weather conditions.

Auckland Transport said citybound services are being replaced by buses at 6.45pm and 7.45pm.

Sailings heading from Auckland City to Gulf Harbour are also being replaced with buses for the 5.45pm and 6.45pm services.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Late-night motorists may need to make some detours as patches of Auckland's highways will be closed due to road works. (File photo)

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, two people were seriously injured after a crash on the North Motorway, near St Marys Bay.

Police said they understood a vehicle was travelling in the wrong direction before the collision at 3.26am.

St John Ambulance said two patients were in a serious condition, with a third person in a minor condition.

Two patients were taken to Auckland City Hospital, it said.

Looking ahead, late-night motorists may need to make some detours as patches of Auckland's highways will be closed due to road works.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Aucklanders are in for another cloudy wet day, with periods of rain and fresh northeasterlies blowing overhead. (File photo)

On the Northern Motorway, the Shelly Beach Rd off-ramp will be closed from about 9.30pm on Wednesday to 5am on Thursday.

There will also be road works on the Southern Motorway, on the northbound lanes between East Tamaki Rd off-ramp and Princes Street on-ramp.

Weather

Aucklanders are in for another cloudy and wet day, with periods of rain and fresh northeasterlies blowing overhead.

Despite the damp weather, the day will stay warm with a high of 24C and a low of 19C.

Northland will continue to see showers and rain over the next few days, as the weather starts to ease after severe thunderstorms hit earlier in the week.

UV levels are expected to be dangerous between 10am and 2.35pm. MetService recommends you were sunscreen, even if it’s cloudy out.

We are well into autumn, so you can expect a 5.45pm sunset and a humid night to follow.

MetService predicts the rainy weather will start to clear about Friday, just in time for a sunny weekend. However, it looks like we might be heading back into a drizzly week next Monday.