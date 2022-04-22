Auckland traffic and weather forecast for April 22, 2022

Traffic

After a murky start, the day is clearing up in Tāmaki Makaurau and while traffic is fairly free-flowing, watch for windy conditions on the roads.

Aucklanders heading out for the long weekend today are advised to plan ahead as wet weather conditions and holiday congestion is expected to slow down traffic on the motorway network.

As of 1.20pm, motorways are mostly clear apart from patches of congestion along parts of State Highway 1, around Takanini, Remuera, New Market, Albany and Sunnynook.

After cancellations and disruptions on Thursday, Southern line train services have been restored between Papakura and Pukekohe.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The motorway network is pretty clear, but watch following distances. (File photo)

Weather

MetService’s heavy rain watch for Auckland has been lifted, but Aucklanders can still expect a dull day.

A period of rain, possibly heavy, is expected this morning. A front is about to move through Auckland and bring about a period of wet weather, according to a MetService update at 9.35am.

An Auckland marine warning has also been issued around 11.05am.

Strong southwesterly winds are forecast for the afternoon and rain will clear.

MetService’s heavy rain watch has now shifted down the North Island to cover the East Coast, from the Coromandel Peninsula to Gisborne.

MetService said there had been “a lot of uncertainty” about the bad weather in Auckland, including both the timing and the area affected.

Not-For-Syndication MetService says Aucklanders can expect rain on Friday.

The day will reach a high of 21C before dropping to 12C for a chilly night. It might be time to dust off those winter pyjamas.

UV levels are expected to be dangerous between 10.10am and 2.25pm Friday. MetService recommends wearing sunscreen, even though it’s cloudy.

The rainy weather will clear for Saturday, with clear blue skies and a high of 19C.