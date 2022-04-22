Auckland traffic and weather forecast for April 22, 2022: Long delays heading north

Traffic

Cars are nose to tail on the Northern Motorway after a crash blocked the right lane near Northcote Rd heading out of the city.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is advising motorists to avoid the area or expect delays.

Traffic is picking up across the city as Aucklanders head out for the long weekend.

Motorists on the southern motorway should expect a 45-minute delay, according to Google Maps.

After cancellations and disruptions on Thursday, Southern line train services have been restored between Papakura and Pukekohe.

Weather

MetService’s heavy rain watch for Auckland has been lifted, but Aucklanders were still in for a dull day.

A front moving through Auckland was set to bring about a period of wet weather, according to a MetService update at 9.35am.

An Auckland marine warning had also been issued about 11.05am.

Strong southwesterly winds were forecast for the afternoon.

MetService’s heavy rain watch has now shifted down the North Island to cover the East Coast, from the Coromandel Peninsula to Gisborne.

MetService said there had been “a lot of uncertainty” about the bad weather in Auckland, including both the timing and the area affected.

The day will reach a high of 21C before dropping to 12C for a chilly night. It might be time to dust off those winter pyjamas.

UV levels are expected to be dangerous between 10.10am and 2.25pm Friday. MetService recommends wearing sunscreen, even though it’s cloudy.

The rainy weather will clear for Saturday, with clear blue skies and a high of 19C.