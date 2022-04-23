Auckland weather forecast for April 23, 2022

Weather

After a week of rainy weather, the sun will finally shine on Tāmaki Makaurau on Saturday, MetService says.

Aucklanders can expect a high of 19C, with some cooling southerlies and a possibility of showers after dark.

David White/Stuff MetService predicts Saturday will be a fine day with a high of 19C.

It might be time to crack out your hot water bottles, because we are in for a cool night of 12C.

For those who can brave the cold to pop their heads outside, the moon will be in its last quarter on Saturday night.

UV levels will be at a dangerous level from 10.15am until 2.15pm. MetService recommends wearing sunscreen, even if cloudy.

Sunday isn’t looking as fine, with MetService predicting showers and fresh southwesterlies.

If you are planning on heading to the beach this long weekend, Saturday is the day to go. You can expect high tide to be about midday.

Next week is looking cloudy, with a high of 20C and a low of 12C throughout.

There will be early showers on Monday, but the rest of the week is forecast to be dry so far.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Traffic is expected to be heavy on SH1 from Puhoi to Wellsford from 10am to 2pm, according to NZTA.

Traffic

Traffic is expected to be heavy on SH1 from Puhoi to Wellsford from 10am to 2pm Saturday, as holidaymakers continue to head out of Auckland.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to allow extra time for their journey or consider travelling earlier in the day.