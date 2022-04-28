Auckland weather and traffic for Thursday April 28, 2022

Dry conditions persist until the end of the weekend. A few feeble showers affect some coastal areas but it doesn't look like any will receive more than a couple of mm of rain until next week.

Traffic

A breakdown on SH1, which caused tailbacks from Gillies Ave to Grafton, has now been cleared.

Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) is asking motorists to expect when travelling out of the city on SH1 as congestion eases.

Elsewhere, rush-hour traffic is clearing on Auckland’s major motorways.

Travel time is normal around key destinations, including the Auckland airport, CBD and the Harbour Bridge as of 7.50am, Thursday.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland traffic was mostly free-flowing early on Thursday morning. (File photo)

Weather

Cloud will linger in the morning but is predicted to clear by noon.

Easterlies will prevail all day across Tāmaki Makaurau, peaking at 15kph in the afternoon.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Te Haruhi Beach in Auckland (file photo).

Temperatures will follow the classic autumn pattern: rising from the mid-teens with the sun before plateauing at 20C from 1pm to 3pm.

There are no severe weather warnings or watches in Auckland or the rest of the country.

Rain will return in time for the weekend, with MetService predicting isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 20C on both days.

Manukau Harbour's recreational boating forecast has winds southeast 10 knots rising to 15 knots by early morning, easing to 10 knots mid-morning. Turning northeast 10 knots early afternoon, easing to variable 5 knots by late evening.

The sea will be slight but will become choppy when wind and tides are in opposing directions, with a southeast swell fo 2.5m easing to 2m.

The Waitematā Harbour recreational forecast has an easterly 10 knots rising to 15 knots early morning, back to 10 knots late morning. Visibility will be poor amid early morning showers, turning fine.