Auckland weather and traffic for April 29, 2022

Traffic remains light and free flowing in Auckland this morning with patches of congestion in the CBD on Wellesley Street Bridge, Grafton Road and Queen Street, according to Google Maps.

If you like scattered clouds and highs of no more than about 20C, then you would have loved Auckland this week – and Friday is shaping up to bring more of the same.

The mild autumnal conditions will persist in Tāmaki Makaurau, with a slightly chillier start to the day of 13C at sunrise just before 7am, slowly and begrudgingly rising to 19C from noon to 2pm, MetService predicts.

Moderate easterlies will prevail all day, reaching a peak of about 20kph after noon.

Meteorologists believe there is no chance of showers on Friday.

The weekend is predicted to be partly cloudy, with a few showers on both Saturday and Sunday, and highs of 20C.

The showers will clear on Monday but may return on Tuesday, MetService predicts.

For boaties, the Manukau Harbour recreational forecast has winds at 10 knots easterly all day. The sea will be slightly but choppy when wind opposes tide, with a southwest swell 1.5 metres, easing to 1 metre.

Over on the east coast, the Waitematā Harbour recreational forecast also has winds at easterly 10 knots, with a slight sea.