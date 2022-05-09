Auckland weather forecast and traffic for May 9, 2022

Diane Reece, 70, has finally moved back into her home, 11 months on from the south Auckland tornado.

Traffic

Delays and cancellations can be expected on western line trains as services recover from an earlier overhead line issue, Auckland Transport said in an update on Monday morning.

Western line services were running at a 20-minute frequency during the commuting peak.

Simon Maude/Stuff Western line services are currently running at a 20-minute frequency during the commuting peak due to earlier technical issues.

Motorways are clear as of 9.20am, with just some congestion along the Harbour Bridge and around the Remuera section of State Highway 1.

But Aucklanders should expect motorway closures overnight across the city in order for road improvement work to take place.

Waka Kotahi said a number of lanes and on-ramps will be under construction across the northern, southern, central, and northwestern motorways.

Weather

After a week of fine weather, Tāmaki Makaurau can expect a cloudy and wet Monday.

MetService says there will be areas of fog through the morning, with showers forming at midday that will turn heavy overnight.

There will be a high of 21C in the late afternoon and a low of 13C in the morning.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tāmaki Makaurau can expect a cloudy and wet start to the week.

Despite cloudy weather, UV levels are expected to be dangerous between 10.50am to 1.35pm. Sunscreen is recommended when outside during these times.

Pollen levels will continue to be low on Monday.

Looking forward to the rest of the week, Aucklanders can expect more bad weather on Tuesday, before clearing up with mild temperatures and fine weather seeing out the week.