Weekend could bring first snowfall for South Island

The South Island is due for a chilly end to the week as temperatures plummet and the chance of snow for inland parts of the high country.

Cantabrians are in for the frostiest shock as temperatures are expected to drop with a low of 0 degrees from early Friday morning.

The average overnight low for Christchurch is currently 15 degrees.

Snow is likely to fall over the Lindis and Arthurs Passes on Friday and Saturday.

Wānaka and Queenstown are also expected to drop to -1 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

Those hoping to travel through the Lindis or Arthurs passes should keep an eye on the roads as snow is expected to fall in inland areas.

Starting Friday morning, snow could fall from 600 metres, possibly down to 400 metres above sea level across the high country and inland from Southland said a Met Service meteorologist.

The temperatures are set to drop for the rest of the country from a balmy few weeks to what is considered more “normal” for this time of the year.

A frosty start to the morning is expected on Friday and Saturday.

The overnight average for Auckland has been 16 degrees and is expected to drop to 11 this weekend while Taupō will go from an 11 degree average to 4 degrees come Friday.

The cooler temperatures are expected to continue next week.

On Monday evening a number of flights into Christchurch had to be cancelled or diverted, with much of the city coated in heavy fog. However, for is less likely for Tuesday.