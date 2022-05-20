In pictures: A trail of destruction left as storm batters the North Island

Tornado rips through Levin on Friday morning.

A severe weather system is moving across the North Island on Friday and snow is falling on some roads in the South Island.

Friday morning, a tornado, whipped up by a severe thunderstorm, hit the lower North Island town of Levin.

MetService meteorologist Kathryn Hodge said gusts of up to 140kph were measured in Levin about 7am.

Trees were ripped to pieces, a building was destroyed, and several properties were damaged while a part of SH1 experienced flooding.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been lifted for many areas of the North Island, but severe weather, including big seas, rain, and strong winds, remain possible for the rest of the day.

Supplied Roof of a house in Levin destroyed by the tornado.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Tornado destroys a garage between two houses on Weraroa Rd, Levin.

Supplied Damages caused by the tornado in Levin.

Supplied A tornado left a path of destruction in Levin.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Cleanup is underway at several properties on Winchester St after the tornado in Levin.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Several properties were damaged after the Tornado in Levin.

Wayne McKinlay/Supplied The damaged rear wall of City Honda Horowhenua and Stihl Shop in Levin.

Wayne McKinlay/Stuff Trees down after the tornado on State Highway 1 around Oxford Street in Levin.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Aftermath of the Tornado in Levin.

Michelle Cooper/Stuff Andy Cooper of Ōhau said his family awoke to a hail storm that "went off like a bomb" on Friday morning.

Michelle Cooper/Stuff Hail storm in Ōhau, Levin.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Cleanup is underway at several properties in Levin.

Mark Taylor/Stuff A huge tree has fallen in Waikato after storms passed through on Friday.

Mark Taylor/Stuff A woman has died after she was trapped under a falling tree when a storm blew through Cambridge, Waikato.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Tornado destruction in Levin.

Supplied/Stuff Drone footage shows the extent of the damage after a tornado ripped through Levin.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Cleanup is underway after the destruction caused by the storm in Levin.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Several properties were damaged by the storm in Levin.