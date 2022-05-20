In pictures: A trail of destruction left as storm batters the North Island

A severe weather system is moving across the North Island on Friday and snow is falling on some roads in the South Island.
Friday morning, a tornado, whipped up by a severe thunderstorm, hit the lower North Island town of Levin.
MetService meteorologist Kathryn Hodge said gusts of up to 140kph were measured in Levin about 7am.
Trees were ripped to pieces, a building was destroyed, and several properties were damaged while a part of SH1 experienced flooding.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been lifted for many areas of the North Island, but severe weather, including big seas, rain, and strong winds, remain possible for the rest of the day.