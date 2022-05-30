Rain batters North Island, Coromandel drenched as thunderstorms threaten

MetService's Lisa Murray explains red severe weather events, and what differentiates them from other storms

An ‘ unstable rain-band’ is expected to cause weather havoc throughout the North Island today

Auckland, Northland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato are under a severe thunderstorm watch

Whitianga and Whangamatā on the Coromandel Peninsula both recorded more than 50mm of rainfall overnight

Rain-band currently between Whangārei and Auckland, 25mm in the past hour

More than 50 millimetres of rainfall has fallen in two Coromandel towns overnight as an “unstable rain-band” makes its way across the country.

Whangamatā on the Coromandel Peninsula experienced 56mm of rainfall and Whitianga saw 50.2mm, according to MetService, after the weather forecaster placed the district under a severe thunderstorm watch on Sunday.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Strong winds are being felt in Ōrewa in north Auckland.

Rainfall in the region has since eased. The current rain-band is now between Whangārei and Auckland, with 25mm of rainfall having hit Whangārei in the past hour.

Kerikeri in Northland recorded 19.4mm between 6am and 7am. MetService said the rain-band was “moving fast” and is expected to arrive over Auckland soon, then clear by mid-morning.

Jason Dorday/Stuff MetService said the rain-band is “moving fast” and is expected to arrive over Auckland by mid-morning.

No thunderstorms have been recorded on land yet.

A Stuff reporter in Ōrewa in north Auckland said strong winds were being felt in the area.

Auckland Transport said the Gulf Harbour morning ferry services had been cancelled due to the weather.

The “unstable rain-band” saw forecasters issue a severe thunderstorm watch until 9am on Monday for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato.

Metservice Metservice has severe weather warnings in place for several regions (map as at 9pm, Sunday May 29, 2022).

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency warned Aucklanders commuting into the city centre strong winds could force the closure of lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

“Waka Kotahi has maintenance crews ready to close lanes on the bridge if wind gusts exceed the safe use thresholds,” an agency spokesperson said.

“Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are encouraged to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the Western Ring on State Highways 16 and 18.”

MetService warned rain could cause surface or flash flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, which could lead to slips.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

Northlanders could expect up to 120mm of rain, with the heaviest falls likely in the north and the east of the region.

Auckland could see heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds throughout Monday, with northeasterly gusts potentially reaching 90kph in exposed areas, before calming about midday, when rain will ease to showers.

Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, is under a heavy rain warning for 21 hours, from the early hours on Monday morning until midnight, with up to 180mm of rain expected.

Metservice meteorologist Luis Fernandes said the main band of rain hadn’t massively affected the region with about 20mm overnight, but the region should be prepared for heavier rain throughout the day.

Overnight, Hamilton recorded 12mm, Paeroa 15mm and Thames 24mm.

Fernandes said there was the possibility of severe thunderstorms in Waikato until mid-morning.

“As we head into the afternoon the areas in the north start clearing from Northland down to Coromandel by mid-afternoon, but the rest of the day through to midnight there’s still a chance of seeing heavy rainfall in Bay of Plenty.

“That is going to be the area of interest this afternoon.”

There was an “active week” forecast in terms of weather, he said.

“There is another bout of significant rain on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and it will stay quite showery, through to the start of the weekend.”

The Gisborne area from Ruatoria onwards is under a heavy rain warning until 3am Tuesday.

Tongariro National Park is also under a heavy rain watch until 5pm on Monday.

The South Island will escape the worst of the weather, with the area west of Motueka in the Tasman region the only place expected to see heavy rain, which will last until 3pm on Monday.

MetService predicted a “period of rain, with heavy falls possible” for the area.