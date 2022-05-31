Warmer weather forecast to give way to rain and wind gusts this evening

A band of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms is moving down the North Island, mainly over the east coast.

The bad weather has eased across the country on Tuesday following "very intense" deluges on Monday.

MetService Metrologist Dan Corrigan said there had been heavy rain overnight in the Tairāwhiti region and west of Motueka in the South Island.

Most of the country can expect milder weather on Tuesday, but heavy rain and wind gusts are expected in the evening in Auckland.

Corrigan said the weather would be “significantly warmer” on Tuesday with temperatures reaching a high of 21C in Kaikoura and 20C in Christchurch and Ashburton.

In Auckland, the skies were clear but would be clouding over in the afternoon and turning to possible heavy rain by the evening, with northerly winds picking up.

Corrigan said it could get “blustery” in Auckland overnight as well as in Wellington, New Plymouth and Westport area.

On Monday, floodwaters brought on by the rain temporarily trapped children and teachers at an early learning centre in Whitianga.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said fire engines were cut off from getting to the children.

But a crisis was averted when the teachers and kids were advised to take an alternate route home, he said.

Monday’s heavy rain saw mountain ranges in Coromandel registering upwards of 80mm.

Whangārei recorded the heaviest rainfall of 31mm between 7am and 9am, while Kerikeri saw 23mm.

Auckland managed to mostly escape the heavy downpours, with 10-15mm of rain.