Thunderstorms, snow and potential tornados to hit parts of the country over weekend

Dramatic footage shows bad weather that’s pummeled Wellington and the Kāpiti Coast on Thursday.

Thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rain, snow and possibly even localised tornados to parts of the country this weekend.

MetService has issued warnings and weather watches for most of the South Island and parts of the North Island – 33 in total across the country – with Wellington and Fiordland likely to be hit the worst.

The forecaster said the thunderstorms were expected to be accompanied by damaging wind gusts.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Wellington and Wairarapa late on Friday night, but were soon lifted.

The latest weather watch warns of frequent thunderstorms throughout Nelson, Buller, Westland and the Canterbury High Country, heading all the way into Saturday afternoon. New Zealand saw nearly 20,000 lightning strikes in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday morning.

Buller, Westland and the Southern Alps can expect high winds gusting greater than 110kph and the chance of one or two localised tornados, according to MetService.

They warn that wind gusts of this nature can cause structural damage, bring down trees or power lines and may make driving hazardous.

The majority of the warnings and watches are for Friday night, heading through to Saturday midday.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the Wellington with strong winds gusting up to 120kph in exposed places.

Wellingtonians should also be on the lookout for bad weather on Saturday as an active front moves in – bringing an increase to thunderstorm activity in the area.

Heavy rain, strong wind gusts and the possibility of localised tornados could happen across the lower North Island.

Waikato, Waitomo and Taranaki can expect the same, with a risk that the thunderstorms could become severe.

Heavy swells up to 5 metres are predicted to hit along the Kāpiti Coast, up to Ōtaki, on Friday, easing slightly on Saturday – but still up to 3 metres.

Warnings are in place for snowfall on Haast Pass, Lindis Pass, the Crown Range Road, Milford Road and SH1 between Dunedin and Waitati.

The weather gets worse – and colder – the further south you head.

Between 20-30cm of snow is expected to accumulate above 400m in the Fiordland area, with snow forecast to settle down to sea level.

Gloves and jackets will be needed in the South Island too with Queenstown expected to drop to -4 degrees on Saturday and Invercargill to -1.

Auckland and Northland are spared much of the severe weather, but there is still the chance of thunderstorms and hail.

Bad weather has plagued the country for much of the week with a storm causing damage to properties on Thursday.

On Wednesday MetService were forecasting 100mm of rain for Eastern Bay of plenty and 180mm for Buller.