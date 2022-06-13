'Freak of nature': Aucklander thought plane crashed when tree fell on house

A large silver dollar tree fell on a Clover Park resident's home during the wild weather on Monday.

Aucklander Alison Holt said she witnessed a “freak of nature” when a 40-year-old silver dollar tree was uprooted by an enormous gust of wind during a storm on Monday, and subsequently fell on her house and damaged the roof.

The 71-year-old, who has lived in her Clover Park house for 38 years, said she thought a “seaplane had crashed” when the tree fell.

“It was like a freak of nature, there was a humongous gust of wind, followed by hail like I had never heard before,” Holt said.

“I ran to shut the door, but then there was a huge almighty bang, and as soon as that happened I thought it was a seaplane.”

READ MORE:

* Lucky escape for pair as huge tree collapses on their car during city's dramatic thunderstorm

* Passenger who died in 'freak accident' named

* Trees destroyed and tracks churned up in Nelson's Grampian Reserve



It was not a seaplane, but the huge silver dollar tree that had been standing strong and proud in Holt's back garden, ever since she moved in 38 years ago.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Alison Holt said the tree was “completely uprooted”.

She said when any of her ten grandkidsslept over, they wouldn’t want to sleep in the back room, because of the noise the “drooping branches” of the tree made, which Holt said was “as big as a three-storey building”.

Holt, a retired nurse aide, lives in a Kāinga Ora-owned property, and had requested they trim back the drooping branches, but they had said the job was “too expensive”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kāinga Ora will inspect Alison Holt’s roof later on Monday evening.

“In all fairness, they did trim the branches but to do anything more would cost between $5000 and $8000,” Holt said.

Holt said that although she was concerned about the low-hanging branches and the noise they made, she never expected the tree to be “completely uprooted”.

“The fence at the side was completely taken out, the whole tree came up like it was a force of nature,” Holt said.

“As quick as it had begun it was over, it was like someone had opened a genie’s bottle, and he had popped out in a puff of smoke, before disappearing.”

After ringing Kainga Ora to report the incident, Holt and one of her four children called the fire brigade “who were there in 10 minutes”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Alison Holt thought a seaplane had crashed when the tree fell.

“They had a look at it to see if the house was still liveable, and they had to jump over the tree to get to the back,” Holt said.

Apart from damage to the guttering along the roof, and a rogue branch through Holt’s back room, the tree came away much worse than the house did.

“The bedroom at the back, has a hunk of wood poking through the roof, and I looked at it and thought you can just stay where you are,” Holt said.

Kāinga Ora will inspect the damage on Monday evening, and Holt said the silver dollar tree’s remains would produce “truckloads of wood”.

New Zealand is in the midst of a winter storm as wild weather lashes the country.

Lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge have now been closed multiple times on Monday following a storm that brought down trees and power lines after wind gusts exceeded 100kph.