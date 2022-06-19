Weather: Winter sets in as low temperatures plague the country, rain on its way

Weather in New Plymouth is forecasted to be cold throughout the start of the week.

Gone are doubts that warm sunny days may still crop up, as the whole country struggles to get close to the mid-teens heading into the week.

All regions across New Zealand can expect a mild, often cold, first few days of the week with rain expected to roll through as well, according to MetService.

The positive side is there is only one weather warning in place – which is for snowfall on the road around Porters Pass, which is expected to ease heading into Sunday afternoon.

Starting from the top of the island, despite the rain around the Far North and Northland, Sunday is the warmest it will be for some days, sitting on a high of 19C. The start of the week gets a bit colder with showers persisting until Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Kaikōura: Why winter is the best time to hit the water

* Wild weather battering Taranaki coastline set to continue - but respite is in sight

* Matariki: Planning your Māori New Year celebrations in Te Whanganui-a-Tara



Auckland isn’t much warmer, with a high of 13C on Monday, but a much lower chance of rain for the region.

Nikki Stupples. Hāwera was hit by hail on Monday morning during the wild weather in Taranaki.

It’ll be dry in Hamilton and Taupō, but temperatures will drop to as low as zero overnight. New Plymouth and Rotorua can expect much of the same.

No surprises in Wellington, with rain falling in the capital right through until Wednesday, with some strong southerlies. The high is 10C, with a low of 6C on Monday.

The rain doesn’t make it across the Cook Strait though, with only cloudy weather in Picton. Although temperatures will sit between 2-11C through until Wednesday.

The same goes for much of the South Island, including Greymouth – which will at least have clear skies.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru will drop all the way down to -4C on Wednesday morning.

The real chill starts to creep in heading further south, with Christchurch forecast for -3C overnight on Tuesday. Dunedin is slightly warmer but will have to deal with showers on Monday morning.

Invercargill stays chilly across the week, dipping below zero most nights until Thursday.

Heading out boating around the North Island will come with plenty of winds, especially on the east coast and the Cook Strait.

Surf conditions around the west coast of the top of the North Island and the east coast of the South Island are favourable.