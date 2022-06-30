Strong winds and snow: Weather warnings and watches in place for parts of the South Island

The latest MetService National forecast video for the latter half of the week.

Road snowfall warnings and strong wind watches are in place for most of the central and lower South Island as a cold front moves up the country.

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for Arthur’s Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73), Lindis Pass (SH8), Milford Rd (SH94) and Crown Range Rd. The warnings will remain in place until about 9pm Thursday night.

A strong wind watch is also in place for much of the lower and Central South Island. The Canterbury High Country, Banks Peninsula, Stewart Island, Southland and Clutha, the Queenstown Lakes District, Central Otago and inland parts of North Otago and Dunedin are affected. The wind watches will remain in place for most of this afternoon until about 8pm.

Christchurch should expect gusty northwesterlies changing to southwesterlies in the afternoon, with snow also expected down to 500m.

READ MORE:

* Strong wind watches for Canterbury with severe gales expected

* Weather: Cold front to sweep up South Island, bringing snow and strong winds

* Strong wind and snow forecast for Canterbury High Country

* Freezing temperatures, strong winds and heavy rain in store

The cold front is expected to move up the South Island on Thursday afternoon and lose intensity as it moves north overnight, said MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris. It is predicted to reach the bottom of the North Island by Friday morning, bringing a brief period of rain to Wellington.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff MetService has issued snow warnings for the South Island alpine passes.

Motorists on the South Island alpine passes should ensure they are up-to-date with the latest conditions on the roads.

In the North Island, Auckland is expected to see cloudy weather and possible showers, with some strong southwesterlies in exposed places. Wellington will also see some wind, with strong northwesterlies in exposed places from midday Thursday.

Heading into the weekend, the North Island is expected to see low temperatures of 0 to 2C in places. Mostly fine weather is predicted in main centres, with some rain around the country.