Heavy rain headed for Northland, northern and western parts of NZ may face 'significant' weather event

Saturated parts of the North Island, which have been very wet in the last six weeks, are to get even more rain.

More heavy rain is looming over the country’s north for the second time this week.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Northland, with a small possibility of thunderstorms, from 11am Thursday to noon on Friday, where rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

The cause is a deep low, associated with fronts and troughs, which is expected to approach New Zealand from the north Tasman Sea on Thursday.

It will then move over the country on Friday, according to MetService.

“These features should bring strong winds and heavy rain to many parts of New Zealand,” MetService said.

“Heavy rain watches are now in force for northern and western parts of the country.”

MetService said this could be a “significant” event and “people are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts as parts of the watches are likely to be upgraded to warnings, and more areas will probably be added to the watch or warning”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A wet and thundery end to the week is ahead for the northern part of Aotearoa.

Northland has already been hit by one rainmaker this week – it experienced up to 46mm of rain in the 24 hours to 6am Wednesday – recorded in Parapara northeast of Kaitaia.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said thunderstorms were possible in Northland on Thursday, but there was only a low chance of it and heavy rain was the main concern.

Strong northeasterly winds, just below watch criteria at this stage, were also set to whip through with the front and Auckland and other places exposed to the northeast could expect a windy Thursday.

Corrigan said another front was looking likely to develop in the west the coming days and at this stage was expected to hit northern areas of the country on Monday.

MetService’s severe weather outlook includes the possibility of further heavy rain and strong winds, for the north and central North Island and northwest Tasman.

Rainfall warnings could possibly be issued in the coming days, as could warnings of severe gale northeasterlies for Monday, but it was too early to be certain of the front’s path or impact, Corrigan said.

MetService’s eye remained focused on the severe weather forecast as the system moves over the country overnight and into Friday.

Severe weather is forecast to hit the Bay of Plenty region where periods of heavy rain are expected to fall overnight on Friday.

MetService warns rainfall amounts may exceed warning criteria, especially about the ranges.

Rain watches are also in place on Friday at Taranaki Maunga, Bay Of Plenty, Rotorua, the ranges of Gisborne north of Ruatoria and Buller and Westland.