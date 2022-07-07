Weather warnings upgraded: heavy snow, potential flooding predicted from deep low

Another low pressure is due again to start next week, with a further spell of heavy rain expected on top of already saturated soils it’ll be worth keeping a close eye on the forecast over the weekend.

A storm that is expected to bring heavy rain across much of the country over the next two days could drop as much as 230 millimetres of rain and even heavy snow in some places.

Rain began to fall in Northland on Thursday – the first region to experience the effects of a deep low and its associated fronts and troughs from the northern Tasman Sea.

Friday in particular is set to be a day of wild weather with potential flooding in many regions, and heavy snow likely in the South Island high country, particularly the Mackenzie District.

MetService, which says the storm could be a “significant event”, on Thursday morning upgraded a number of its severe weather watches to orange warnings as the low moves south.

READ MORE:

* Heavy rain watch for Canterbury high country

* Weather: Auckland Harbour Bridge could close if winds increase

* Severe gales expected for Far North, heavy rain for Northland and Coromandel

* Weather: Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain forecast for much of the North Island



Regions that are expected to be the hardest hit by rain, including surface flooding and slips, include Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Taranaki, Tasman and the West Coast.

A heavy rain watch is in place in Northland from 3pm Thursday until noon on Friday, with some thunderstorms possible.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Snow in Twizel in the Mackenzie District in June. More heavy snow is predicted on Friday with MetService issuing an orange heavy snow warning.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said there was only a low chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain was the main concern.

Strong northeasterly winds, just below watch criteria at this stage, were also set to whip through with the front and Auckland and other places exposed to the northeast could expect a windy Thursday.

On Friday Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki, and the ranges of Gisborne north of Ruatoria can expect 80 to 120mm of rain from 6am on Friday, peaking at intensities of 15 to 20mm an hour on Friday afternoon and evening.

Coromandel and western Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, are also under a heavy rain watch for a similar period.

An orange heavy rain warning is also in place until 2pm on Friday for Taranaki Maunga, stretching to include a heavy rain watch for the Tongariro National Park.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A wet and thundery end to the week is ahead for the northern part of Aotearoa.

South Taranaki, inland Whanganui and Taihape are under a strong wind watch which could reach severe gale in exposed places.

In the South Island, the Westland ranges are under an orange warning and can expect between 150 to 230mm of rain from 5am on Friday to 3pm on Saturday.

A shorter sharper rain burst is expected in Tasman west of Motueka which could get 70 to 90mm of rain in nine hours on Friday morning. A heavy rain watch is also in place in Buller.

An orange heavy snow warning is in place on Friday morning for the Canterbury High Country south of the Rangitata River where heavy falls are expected above 400m.

In the Mackenzie Basin, 10 to 15cm of snow is expected above 700 metres, with 5 to 10cm down to 400m.

Road snowfall warnings are also in place for Porters Pass, Lindis Pass and the Crown Range Rd. A heavy snow watch is in place in the Queenstown Lakes District.

Corrigan said another front was looking likely to develop in the west the coming days and at this stage was expected to hit northern areas of the country on Monday.

MetService’s severe weather outlook includes the possibility of further heavy rain and strong winds, for the north and central North Island and northwest Tasman.

Rainfall warnings could possibly be issued in the coming days, as could warnings of severe gale northeasterlies for Monday, but it was too early to be certain of the front’s path or impact, Corrigan said.