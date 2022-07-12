SH1 south of Blenheim closed due to flooding

Rural postie Louise Wilson was driving on Redwood Pass Road on Tuesday morning. The road was flooded at Toe Toe Creek.

A rural postie in Marlborough was determined to make her deliveries on Tuesday morning, but that was before flooding closed the main highway south.

Louise Wilson started at 4.45am on Tuesday, and was heading south when she was stopped in her tracks by flooding on Redwood Pass Rd, just off State Highway 1.

Wilson delivers to Riverlands, Redwood Pass, Taylor Pass and the lower Awatere, in South Marlborough.

“I was on my way across Redwood Pass Rd and came across that flood [at Toe Toe Creek]. So that's as far as I was able to go, I've had to turn around and go up the highway to Seddon, and I'll come in from the other end.”

But by 11am, State Highway 1 between Blenheim and Seddon had closed due to flooding, as heavy rain lashed the region. About a dozen vehicles were stopped on SH1, near the Redwood Pass Rd intersection, at 11.30am.

Seddon resident Kate Shadbolt was in the queue. It had been her first day at work at Fresh Direct in Blenheim, but she had been sent home after a couple of hours because of the road closure on SH1.

Ward resident Kiri McDermott was in the car with Shadbolt. They went to the same Awatere pony club, and were worried about their horses at home.

McDermott worked at PC Media in town but was heading home because of the weather. They were waiting for more instructions.

Wilson said when she got through earlier a “little car” was stuck in flood water on SH1, near the Awatere junction, and had to be towed out.

The Marlborough District Council had advised motorists to stay off the roads on Tuesday if possible, and to not drive through floodwater.

The heavy rain also meant the sewerage systems in Blenheim and Seddon were at full capacity. By noon, residents were being asked not to flush toilets in Blenheim and Seddon on Tuesday. Picton, Renwick and Havelock’s sewer systems were coping well, a council spokesperson said.

Kaituna-Tuamarina Road was closed between SH6 and the Waikakaho Road intersection. SH63 St Arnaud to Renwick had also closed.

SH1 Blenheim to Picton was still open at 11.30am, but there was widespread surface flooding across the district.

Slips, rockfalls, fallen trees and other hazards were also possible as heavy rain, high winds, and strong swells hit the centre of the country.

Marlborough could expect 100mm to 140mm of rain about the east coast including Kaikōura. Wind speeds could reach 90kph in exposed places, according to MetService.

“You never know what might be around the next corner.

“It is vital drivers drive to the conditions, expect the unexpected, and be prepared for delays and disruptions,” Waka Kotahi regional manager maintenance and operations Mark Owen said.

Vavasour winemaker Susan Van Der Pol said they started to send staff home around 10.30am. The winery was located on Redwood Pass Road, close to the Awatere River.

Vavasour chief winemaker Stu Marfell was checking some of the other roads in the lower Dashwood area.

Marlborough Emergency Management was keeping a close eye on the forecast and key agencies including the council, Waka Kotahi, Marlborough Roads, Police and Fire and Emergency were making plans in case roads had to be closed due to flooding or slips.

Streams and rivers were expected to rise rapidly, particularly on the east coast. Surface flooding and land slips were also possible.

East Coast settlements such as Ward, Seddon, Rarangi and Port Underwood were likely to receive significant rainfall. Parts of the Marlborough Sounds including the Kenepuru and Picton might be affected.

There may also be surface flooding in Blenheim and surrounds, particularly at river ford crossings on the Wairau Plain.

The council's daily rain report, at 8.30am on Tuesday, showed there had been more than 57mm of rain at Kenepuru head, 49mm in Onamalutu and more than 40mm in Rarangi.

People were advised to heed weather warnings and keep an eye on the MetService website or app, and follow news reports.

Interislander was not expecting cancellations but said there maybe delays with the worst weather, including 4-metre swells, expected on Tuesday morning.

“If you are booked to sail with us on Tuesday, July 12 please be aware that the weather forecast is not looking great with strong southerlies and swells (4 metres+).

“If the swell is strong around Tory Channel we may divert through the Northern Entrance which takes an hour longer. We will keep you updated,” Interislander said on its website.

Road closures

SH63 between Renwick and St Arnaud

SH1 south of Blenheim between the Roadhouse Drive and Seddon

Kaituna-Tuamarina Road between SH6 and Waikakaho Road intersection

Awatere Valley Road at SH1 turnoff Omaka Ford on Old Renwick Road

Jacksons Road and Thompsons Ford Road.

Brookby Road at Fairhall.

Slips

Northbank Road, multiple slips near SH6 turnoff

Tumbledown Bay Road, 9.5km from Port Underwood Road intersection

Kenepuru Road Tree across road at Broughton Bay

Queen Charlotte Drive slip near number 2723, between Shakespeare and Ngakuta bay

