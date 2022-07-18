Weather: 190kph gusts in parts of South Island, 3000 lightning strikes recorded

Over 3000 lightning strikes were recorded across parts of the South Island overnight including in Te Anau and Fiordland.

Gusts of up to 190kph have been recorded in the South Island, with more than 3000 lightning strikes lighting up the sky along the mountain ranges.

MetService issued heavy rain and strong wind warnings for many regions across the South Island, with Canterbury lakes and Westland, south of Otira, likely to be lashed with up to 450mm of rain.

The Metservice also warned that, combined with snow melt, rain in the Canterbury lakes area could cause significant spillover.

Fiordland and the Otago lakes will also face a deluge of rain, with an upper estimate in the forecast of 320mm. The rain could cause surface flooding and slips, MetService said.

Heavy rain had already started in parts of the South Island, particularly in the West Coast, Fiordland and parts of the High Country.

MetService meteorologist Kathryn Hodge said 74mm of rain was recorded at Aoraki Mt Cook in six hours since midnight.

Thunderstorms on top of the heavy rain was bringing lightning and more than 3000 strikes had been recorded since midnight, Hodge said.

Along with the rain has come some strong winds, with the South Island again being the worst affected. Wind warnings are in place for Marlborough, Otago, Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island.

Overnight, gusts of 190kph were recorded at the Mt Hutt summit, while 180kph was recorded at 4am in Otago.

Residents in Christchurch woke up to a calm morning, but gusts could reach 150kph about the High Country and 120 kph further east.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Heavy rain is expected to hit a good chunk of the South Island on Monday.

Gale force winds would bring the storms hitting the west into Canterbury, Hodge said.

In contrast to the particularly cold night heading into Sunday, with the coldest overnight temperature recorded by MetService -11.6C at Mt Cook Airport, many woke up to mild temperatures on Monday.

Dunedin was the warmest place in the country as of 8am with a temperature of 15.8C. Christchurch sat at 14.C, while in Westport it was 12C.

In comparison, most places in the North Island was in the single digits.

Strong winds could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures, MetService said. Drivers of big vehicles, such as trucks and motorbikes, are also asked to be cautious in the high winds.

A strong wind warning was in place for State Highway 1 Rakaia to Timaru, SH77 Methven to Windwhistle, SH79 Fairlie to Geraldine, SH80 Lake Pukaki to Aoraki Mt Cook and SH6 Haast to Makarora.

SH 94 Te Anau to Milford, between Hollyford and Donne River, was closed due to an avalanche hazard triggered by thunderstorms and rising freezing levels.

Mt Hutt Ski Area/Supplied Mt Hutt Ski Area closed the mountain on Sunday after winds started picking up with readings over 80kph.

Mt Hutt Ski Area was forced to close the slopes on Sunday after winds picked up with recordings of 80kph, spokesman Richie Owen said. The mountain was closed on Monday with winds expected to reach over 200kph and an update for the next opening would be provided at 6am on Tuesday.

An active front was forecast to approach the South Island from the south Tasman Sea on Sunday, then move northeast over the Island from late Monday to Tuesday, MetService said.

The front, preceded by a strong, moist and unstable northwest flow, was expected to bring significant heavy rain to western and central parts of the South Island and severe gales to Fiordland and eastern areas of the South Island, also Wellington and southern Wairarapa.

Chris Watson/Supplied The main route into Milford Sound has been closed due to avalanche risk caused by thunderstorms and rising freezing levels.

The rest of the country gets off a little lighter, although Wellington and the Wairarapa do have a more mild wind warning as severe gales may hit exposed areas.

Whanganui and Taupō will both have fine days, with a few clouds rolling through.

Auckland is forecast to have a mostly cloudy Monday with northerlies and isolated evening showers, followed by occasional showers and northeasterlies on Tuesday.

Whangārei will be hit with a few showers from the afternoon, but will otherwise have a fairly calm day.