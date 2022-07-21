'Recovery may take several days': Travel chaos continues around NZ

It may take “several days” to rectify the massive disruption of flights across New Zealand on Thursday, an Air New Zealand spokesperson said.

All flights in and out of Wellington were cancelled until further notice on Thursday due to severe gales across the city.

An airport spokesperson said “high winds are making it unsafe for baggage handlers to operate”.

“Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for further information,” the spokesperson said.

Air NZ said at least 130 flights were cancelled today due to the wild weather, and “further cancellations are expected tonight and tomorrow”.

“Due to rolling disrupts, recovery may take several days, and the airline is working through potential alternative transport options for customers,” a spokesperson for the national carrier said.

Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran said the team is encouraging those with non-urgent travel to push their fare in credit.

“I want to thank customers for their patience,” Foran said.

Justin Wong/Stuff There is chaos at Wellington Airport due to widespread flight cancellations.

“We know how frustrating cancellations, disrupts and delays are to travel plans and the Air New Zealand team is working around the clock help our customers.”

A Stuff reporter at Wellington Airport said “around 100 passengers” were seen lining up at Air NZ’s check-in counters following the flight cancellations.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for the capital until 6pm on Thursday.

A Jetstar flight from Queenstown attempted to land in Wellington about midday, but missed its approach.

Flight tracking websites showed it diverting to Auckland.

An Air NZ flight from Brisbane also tried to land amid the windy weather at 2.30pm.

MetService Strong winds are expected up the eastern coast of both islands, while heavy snow is likely for parts of Canterbury, the Remutaka Rd and the Desert Rd.

The flight was the most tracked across the world on Thursday afternoon, with more than 1400 people glued to its flight path.

The flight appeared to have changed path to Christchurch.

In Wellington on Thursday, Dayna Giles was anxiously waiting for the next available Air New Zealand flight so her 7-year-old son, who was flying as an unaccompanied minor, could arrive from Hamilton.

“It's challenging when the flights get cancelled because I'm working and planning around his flight coming in is inconvenient. He's only 7 and his aunty and uncle who he is staying with have work and a life too,” she said.

“I don't want to put them out of their way. The plan is if the flights remain cancelled I will drive to Hamilton and pick him up.”

A teenager, who was on the Jetstar flight from Queenstown to Wellington that was diverted to Auckland, said the flight chaos was “panic attack-inducing”.

Justin Wong/Stuff All flights in and out of Wellington were halted on Thursday due to high winds.

She said she could see how bad the weather looked as the plane approached the capital. She said as the plane tried to descend, “it felt like we were dropping half a metre”.

The flight was then diverted to Auckland.

“We were then ushered off the plane and given next to no information about what was going on,” the teen, who was flying by herself for the first time, said.

The passengers had to queue up with hundreds of others to nab their spot on a 12-hour bus trip to Wellington.

“I made it to the front of the line which I was then informed there were no spaces on the buses left,” she said.

“I am now stranded … and all I was given was an $8 food voucher,” she said.

Stuff has chosen not to name the teen for her own safety.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF With all flights to Wellington cancelled due to the wild weather, travellers found themselves in a tricky situation.

Shaun Johns was planning to fly to Auckland from Wellington to be at the Liam Gallagher concert at Spark Arena on Thursday, but his 12.45pm flight was cancelled because of the weather.

The self-proclaimed superfan was “gutted”.

“I know there is a good chance that [Gallagher] won't be back,” he said.

There were chaotic scenes at Christchurch Airport as travellers waited in line for up to two hours to reschedule flights to Wellington.

Caelan MacBeth, an Orthodox Jew, had a unique situation. He observes the Jewish sabbath from Friday night to Saturday night and cannot work or fly during this time.

Stuff/Stuff Janath Domingo waits at Christchurch Airport, after flights were cancelled around the country today.

“I avoid flying on a Friday to avoid anything like this,” he said.

“When they said no flights until Saturday that effectively meant for me I would have had to stay in Christchurch until Sunday, which would have been a disaster for me actually because I don’t have a community in Christchurch.”

He said the airport staff were very helpful and he managed to get on a flight to Palmerston North on Thursday evening, where his parents could pick him up.

Janath Domingo had been travelling for 30 hours from Sri Lanka when he arrived in Christchurch, only to find his flight to Wellington had been cancelled.

“Twice now my flight has been cancelled and I have no place to stay in Christchurch. I'm very tired,” Domingo said.

Kai SchwÃ¶rer/Stuff Stuff reporter Rachel Thomas waits with hundreds of others at Christchurch Airport.

Stuff reporter Rachel Thomas was booked to fly to Wellington.

Thomas has Crohn’s disease and takes medication. She had only packed enough for her overnight stay in Christchurch.

“It’s just stressful,” she said.

She said no alert was sent out saying her flight was cancelled.

Most Interislander sailings were also cancelled on Thursday after predictions of large swells.

“In total six sailings have been cancelled, including all Aratere passenger sailings in both directions, and the 2.15 pm Kaitaki (Picton to Wellington) and 8.30 pm Kaitaki (Wellington to Picton) sailings,” spokesperson Walter Rushbrook said.

Supplied Waves break over a Wellington road on Thursday.

Four Bluebridge trips from Picton and Wellington had also been cancelled.

The disruption comes after weeks of flight cancellations and delays across New Zealand, which left travellers stranded and caused holiday chaos.