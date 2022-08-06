Auckland fog: Flights cancelled as fog hits region for third day in a row

Fog is affecting flights to and from Auckland for the third day in a row.

Thick fog on Thursday and Friday saw the cancellation of 15 and 26 domestic flights respectfully. Four flights were delayed.

Has the fog affected you? Email us at aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Auckland Airport confirmed fog restrictions were put in place at 1.30am on Saturday.

READ MORE:

* Auckland fog: 26 domestic flights cancelled, nine delayed

* Fog restrictions lifted at Auckland Airport after 22 Air New Zealand flights cancelled

* Fighting fog delays at our airports: what is the answer?



Four domestic flights have been cancelled and six delayed as of 6.40am.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Fog restrictions are in place at Auckland Airport for the third day in a row. (File photo)

Passengers are encouraged to visit the Auckland Airport website for the latest arrival and departure information or check with their airline.

International flights and main trunk flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown are not affected.

Turboprops – the smaller planes used for domestic services – don’t have the technology to allow pilots to ‘see’ far enough through the fog to land if they can’t use their eyes. Pilots need to be able to see 800 metres ahead of the aircraft to take off and land.

Jason Dorday/Stuff It is uncommon for Auckland to experience multiple days of fog in a row.

The fog does not appear to be as thick in some parts of Auckland on Saturday as it was on Thursday and Friday, when flight cancellations continued into the afternoon.

It is not common for Auckland to experience several days of fog in a row, MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey told Stuff on Friday.

The key ingredients for fog are clear skies, light winds and enough moisture near the ground. The air near the ground cools, turning the water vapour in the air into tiny droplets.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff The fog caused delays across the Auckland motorway network on Thursday and Friday.

Those droplets suspend in the air, reducing visibility and causing a phenomenon called “radiation fog”.

“Because we had fog the previous night, there was already lots of moisture near the surface. So it didn’t take much cooling for the fog to occur again,” Glassey said