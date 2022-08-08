Road closures across the South, cold front heads north

Multiple roads have been closed due to snow and ice in the South. File photo.

A cold front is moving up the country bringing thick snow, heavy rain and a chilly start for many.

Commuters can expect delays on Southern motorways, but with snow warnings travelling North, the cold front is far from over.

As of 6.20am Monday, there were four road closures in the Otago region and one in Canterbury due to ice or snow.

Are you out enjoying the snow? Send your photos in to reporters@press.co.nz

It included State Highway 1 between Dunedin and Waitati, SH85 from Palmerston to Kyeburn, as well as Kyeburn to Alexandra and the Lindis Pass.

By 7am, 13 flights were cancelled in Auckland due to fog, marking four days of heavy fog in a week for the city.

READ MORE:

* Weather: Snow, frosty temperatures and wet, windy weather on the way

* Snow, hail, thunderstorms lash South Island

* Black ice warning as temperature falls below zero



In Canterbury, a section of SH1 North of Hawkswood, near the Claverley Rd intersection, was closed. No detour was available, and motorists were asked to avoid the area or delay their journey until further notice.

Mt Hutt announced on their website they would be closed today due to “omnipresent avalanche hazard” on their access roads. They received 35 cm of new snow overnight, with more snow forecast by late afternoon.

Snow warnings across the Otago and Canterbury regions finished about 4am Monday , but a heavy snow warning remains from Kaikōura to Blenheim until 5pm, according to MetService.

On Sunday, MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said “there’s more to come for large parts of the South Island – strong winds and more snow mean a fair few places aren’t going to get out of single digit temperatures tomorrow.”

He said the lower North Island was set for heavy rain and “pretty chilly temperatures” brought by 40 knot south easterlies.

“Wellington is not expected to get into double digits. The top half of the island would start with showers which would develop into heavy rain in some places.”

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff The lower North Island faces heavy rain and chilly temperatures.

The cold front reached Wellington late on Sunday night.

MetService issued a ‘heavy rain watch’ from 10am Monday until 6am Tuesday across the Eatern hills of Wellington and the hills and ranges of the Wairarapa.

There wasn’t much snow likely for the North Island, though a dusting on the tops of the Tararua Range wasn’t out of the question, Pyselman said.