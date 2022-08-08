Roads reopen after snow in the South, cold front heads north

A campervan is pulled through heavy snow by a ute on Porters Pass on Sunday

A cold front is moving up the country bringing thick snow, heavy rain and a chilly start for many.

Commuters can expect delays on Southern motorways, but with snow warnings travelling North, the cold front is far from over.

As of 12.30pm on Monday, all roads in the South Island had reopened, after six were closed due to ice or snow earlier in the morning.

Send your weather photos to newsroom@stuff.co.nz

By 10.40am, 22 flights were cancelled in Auckland due to fog, marking four days of heavy fog in a week for the city.

READ MORE:

* Weather: Snow, frosty temperatures and wet, windy weather on the way

* Snow, hail, thunderstorms lash South Island

* Black ice warning as temperature falls below zero



SH1 from Dunedin to Waitati reopened just before 8am, but caution was required. Around 8.20am, a section of SH1 re-opened between Kaikōura and Cheviot, allowing traffic to flow again along the highway.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff MetService has issued a “heavy rain watch” from 10am Monday until 6am Tuesday across the eastern hills of Wellington and the hills and ranges of the Wairarapa.

Chains are essential on the road on SH77 Windwhistle to Methven, as well as on SH73 – between Springfield and Arthurs Pass, and Arthurs Pass to Otria is closed to towing vehicles.

In Southland, Waka Kotahi have issued a warning for snow and ice on SH94 between Mossburn and Te Anau, and warned of avalanche danger on the Milford Road, although that road remains open.

A heavy snow warning remained in place for the Marlborough area until 6pm, with 8-12cm of snow forecast above 400 metres.

Inland Canterbury had a forecast of 6-10cm until 3pm.

On Monday morning, the Gore District Council reported snow on the top of Crawford Road. Crews have gritted the area.

Mt Hutt ski field announced on their website they would be closed today due to “omnipresent avalanche hazard” on their access roads. They received 35 cm of new snow overnight, with more snow forecast by late afternoon.

Mt Dobson ski field was also closed due to ongoing snow predictions. They received between 20-25cm of new snow overnight.

Snow warnings across the Otago and Canterbury regions finished about 4am Monday, but a heavy snow warning remains from Kaikōura to Blenheim until 5pm, according to MetService.

Karl van Slooten/Stuff Heavy snow made for treacherous driving conditions on Porters Pass on Sunday. Chains were essential on the road on Monday.

Wellington City Council is reporting a slip on Chaytor St, the main route into town from the suburb of Karori, which is delaying traffic in the area.

A slip in Hutchison Rd, Newtown is covering part of the road and a tree has fallen across a lane on Makara Rd between Makara village and the beach.

A slip has also come down in Awarua St in the suburb of Ngaio.

MetService has issued a “heavy rain watch” from 10am Monday until 6am Tuesday across the eastern hills of Wellington and the hills and ranges of the Wairarapa.

There wasn’t much snow likely for the North Island, though a dusting on the tops of the Tararua Range wasn’t out of the question, MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said.