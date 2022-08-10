Live: New slips in Wellington after days of downpours

09:10, Aug 10 2022
Tom Hunt/Stuff
Wellington City Council area engineer Richard Davidson talks about a slip on Woodhouse Ave in Karori.

Check out the latest weather news in Aotearoa in our live blog above.

A large slip in Karori, Wellington, has blocked Woodhouse Rd and left a home at risk.
Monique Ford/Stuff
A large slip in Karori, Wellington, has blocked Woodhouse Rd and left a home at risk.