Weather: Heavy rain, warmer temperatures forecast from Tuesday

For many, Friday looks to be a fine, dry day after a chilly start. However, for the east coast of the North Island it’ll be a cloudier and more showery story – especially for Gisborne.

A wet week is on the way after much of the country finally enjoyed some sunshine over the weekend.

Rain will hit the west of the country on Tuesday and could continue through to Friday, with heavy rain warnings in place for some regions, the MetService says.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said currently we’ve got a high over the country.

“That’s given generally settled weather for most places and allowed for these generally frosty conditions where there hasn't been much wind and fairly clear skies overnight,” said

However, the high would move east, allowing a northeasterly wind flow to spread down across New Zealand early next week, he said.

“That’s ahead of a trough of low pressure over the Tasman Sea,” he said.

“It looks like rain is going to continue in some places right through until the end of the week, particularly for central parts of the country,” Little said.

Heavy rain warnings for the Tasman District west of Motueka, Buller and Westland for most of Tuesday.

MetService has also put heavy rain watches in place for the top of the South Island on Tuesday, including the Marlborough Sounds and Richmond Range, Nelson and the Tasman District from Motueka east.

Regions already soaked by rain should prepare for potential surface slips and clear drains of blockages that could cause flooding, Little said.

“There’s certainly some more unsettled weather on the way, which is not ideal given that a lot of the places that the rain is expected to fall are places that have already had a lot of rain this winter and haven’t really had a chance to dry out.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff MetService is forecasting rain for much of the country this week after a settled but chilly weekend. (File photo)

Temperatures are also set to rise after not a single weather station topped 10C on Saturday morning.

Frosts reached as far as Auckland and Northland on Friday and Saturday morning.

Particularly cold temperatures hit the South Island on Saturday with Timaru at -2C, Queenstown at -3C and Blenheim at -3C.

MetService has forecast a wet week for Auckland, with rain set to intensify from Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up, with highs of 18-19C predicted later in the week.

Wellington is also likely to see rainfall in the latter half of the week, with strong northerlies forecast. Low temperatures are expected to be around 12C, and highs of about 15-17C are forecast.

Temperatures will rise in Christchurch this week after a chilly weekend, according to MetService.

Lows will sit around 7-9C, and highs may reach up to 20C by the end of the week. Rain is expected to hit the city on Tuesday and continue through to Thursday, but should ease by next weekend.