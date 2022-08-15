Weather: Heavy rain set to hit the upper South Island, sandbags issued for West Coast

For many, Friday looks to be a fine, dry day after a chilly start. However, for the east coast of the North Island it’ll be a cloudier and more showery story – especially for Gisborne.

MetService warns of 'significant event' with heavy rain warnings in Buller, western Tasman, Westland, Marlborough Sounds and the Bryant and Richmond ranges

Buller Civil Defence is issuing residents with sandbags

Auckland has a heavy rain forecast for most of the week

In Christchurch heavy rain is expected for the latter half of the week

Kua whakatūpato Te Ratonga Tirorangi i tētahi ‘tino pānga’ me ngā tūpatotanga ua tātā ki Buller, me te uru o Tasman, Westland, Marlborough Sounds me ngā pae maunga o Bryant me Richmond.

Kei te tuku Te Rākau Whakamarumaru ki Buller i ngā pēke oneone ki ngā kiritata

He ua tātā te matapae ki Tāmaki mō te nuinga o te wiki

Ki Ōtautahi, he ua tātā e whakapae nei hei te whiore o te wiki

MetService is warning that incoming rainfall is “likely to be a significant event” as rain is expected to hit already saturated regions this week, prompting Buller Civil Defence to issue residents with sandbags.

Periods of heavy rain and warmer temperatures are forecast across the North and South islands from Tuesday as a low pressure system moves towards the country from the west, preceded by a northerly flow.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Buller, the western Tasman district, Westland, the Marlborough Sounds, and the Bryant and Richmond ranges from early Tuesday morning until Thursday evening, and also for Mount Taranaki from 6pm Wednesday until 6am Friday.

Rain watches are also in place for Nelson, the eastern Tasman district and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the North Island, wind and rain watches have been issued for Northland between Tuesday and Friday.

Peter Meecham Floodwater in the township of Westport after floodwaters inundated the area during the state of emergency earlier this year. (File photo)

“While the last week has been a cold week for the country, this weather system is going to be associated with winds coming from the north for the next week or so, which is really going to bump those temperatures up,” said MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan.

“What that’s also bringing is heavy rain to northwestern parts of the South Island. The rain arrives in those parts of the country first, and is looking to hang around for a number of days.”

Up to 600m of rain is expected to accumulate in the ranges, which Corrigan says will eventually flow into the catchments of rivers in affected regions.

“That heavy rain may cause the streams and rivers to rapidly rise, and even cause surface flooding and slips.”

Buller Civil Defence issued sandbags on Sunday to some residents with more to come on Monday morning.

Buller Emergency Management warned residents on its Facebook page to expect 300 to 500 mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges, and lesser amounts about the coast with peak rates of 10 to 20 mm/h about the ranges.

Residents have been told to prepare “grab bags” and be prepared for any event.

“Your grab bag should include personal medications, water, food, blankets, warm clothes and remember to have a plan in place for your pets,” it said.

Sand is available in these locations:

Pulse Energy Recreation Centre car park – by the courts

Kawatiri Coastal Trail – Buller Bridge car park

Craddock Park – car park

Coates Street – Rayner Park

Auckland should see highs of up to 19C this week, with showers and possibly heavy rain forecast for most of the week.

Gale northerlies are predicted in Wellington on Wednesday and Thursday, and rain is set to arrive on Monday and stick around until the weekend.

Christchurch will warm up this week, with high temperatures of 17-20C expected. A cloudy day on Monday will be followed by showers on Tuesday and heavier rain in the latter half of the week.

MetService advises those in regions covered by rain warnings to take care while driving due to rain causing potentially hazardous conditions, and to stay up to date with the latest weather watches and warnings as more regions may be added.