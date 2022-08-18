Auckland breaks weather record overnight as commuters brace for heavy rain

Heavy rain and wind warnings have been issued for Auckland, after the city once again broke an overnight temperature record.

MetService said on Wednesday to be prepared for 110 to 140 millimetres of rain until Friday, as well as strong wind set to reach up to 90kph in some places.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,” they said.

While Auckland is yet to see the worst of what the rainfall has to offer, MetService confirmed residents experienced the warmest overnight minimum temperature in August – for a second day in a row.

According to MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey, the district only got as cold as 15.5C overnight, the warmest minimum the month of August has seen.

It comes after the record was previously broken the day prior, with a measurement of 15.1C overnight on Wednesday.

Jason Dorday/Stuff MetService confirmed residents experienced the warmest overnight minimum temperature in August on Thursday.

This doesn't come as a surprise to MetService, which had previously forecasted this week to bring the warmest nights for the month on record. The previous record was 14.3C, set back in 1970 and equalled in 1998.

Further north, Northland residents endured more than 100mm of rainfall last night – with places such as Kaitaia and Kerikeri worst hit.

Glassey said both northern districts hit over 65mm of rainfall over a twenty-four-hour period, and Kerikeri measured 92mm.

Other places in the Far North were also hit hard by rainfall, although Whangarei Airport only measured 16mm so far, said Glassey.

Meanwhile, it’s a similar story of moderate rainfall in Auckland, where a heavy rain warning is in place until 2am on Friday.

Vector said in a statement on Wednesday to be prepared for power outages around Auckland.

“We’re expecting heavy rain and strong winds to impact our network. Our crews are closely monitoring the weather situation. Please stay well away from downed lines for your own safety and call 111.”

This comes as a state of emergency was declared in Nelson and Tasman on Wednesday afternoon as heavy rain continues to hit the South Island.

A regional state of emergency has also been declared on the West Coast.

More than a hundred households in Westport have been asked to evacuate their homes, ahead of the riskiest time early on Thursday.

Glassey said the extreme weather events were caused by a “very large area” of moisture coming down from the tropics, which had been sitting over the northern South Island, bringing floods.

Rain was expected over most of New Zealand on Thursday, Glassey said.