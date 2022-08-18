Slips, crashes and marooned boats as wild weather reaches Auckland

The wind and rain lashing the South Island on Wednsday has reached Auckland’s shores, affecting traffic and causing damage across the city.

Weather warnings were issued for Auckland on Wednesday evening and MetService said the city should prepare for 110 to 140 millimetres of rain until Friday, along with strong wind set to reach up to 90kph in some places.

“Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,” they said.

According to MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey, the Auckland region picked up more rainfall after 7am as the strong wind continued.

Warkworth had been hit the hardest recently, Glassey said, recording 6mm of rainfall between 9am-10am.

“The north of the city is seeing the heaviest rain,” he said.

Auckland should expect to see a further 90mm of rainfall on top of what’s already fallen, the meteorologist said, and the rain was expected to continue to fall until at least 4am on Friday.

Meanwhile, Auckland’s streets were battered with rain and wind. A boat in St Heliers bay ended up grounding on rocks, while school students battled the elements on their way to school.

A slip in Westmere ended up blocking a footpath.

The weather also affected traffic, and commuters had their patience tested with multiple traffic delays affecting public transport and highway travel.

A downed power pole in central Auckland saw buses diverted, ferry services were cancelled due to bad conditions and a fence obstructed a rail line in Kingsland, causing delays.

Police urged motorists to take care on the roads due to high winds on the Harbour Bridge, surface flooding and slips.

It is not known if weather conditions played a part in a fatal truck crash shortly after 8am, which saw two trucks collide on Ridge Rd, Pokeno.

The driver of one of the trucks died at the scene.

MetService also confirmed residents experienced the warmest overnight minimum temperature in August – for a second day in a row.

The district only got as cold as 15.5C overnight, the warmest minimum the month of August has seen.

It comes after the record was previously broken the day prior, with a measurement of 15.1C overnight on Wednesday.

This doesn't come as a surprise to MetService, which had previously forecasted this week to bring the warmest nights for the month on record. The previous record was 14.3C, set back in 1970 and equalled in 1998.

Vector said in a statement on Wednesday to be prepared for power outages around Auckland.

“We’re expecting heavy rain and strong winds to impact our network. Our crews are closely monitoring the weather situation. Please stay well away from downed lines for your own safety and call 111.”

This comes as a state of emergency was declared in Nelson and Tasman on Wednesday afternoon as heavy rain continues to hit the South Island.

A regional state of emergency has also been declared on the West Coast.

More than a hundred households in Westport have been asked to evacuate their homes, ahead of the riskiest time early on Thursday.

Glassey said the extreme weather events were caused by a “very large area” of moisture coming down from the tropics, which had been sitting over the northern South Island, bringing floods.

Rain was expected over most of New Zealand on Thursday, Glassey said.