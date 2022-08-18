Weather warnings as Auckland commuters brace for heavy rain, wind until Friday

Warnings have been issued for Auckland as heavy rain and wind is set to batter the region.

MetService said on Wednesday to be prepared for 110 to 140 millimetres of rain until Friday, as well as strong wind set to reach up to 90kph in some places.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,” they said.

Auckland’s heavy rain warning is in place until 2am on Friday.

READ MORE:

* In pictures: Floods and evacuations as rain bomb hits South Island

* Law has failed if people can't sue large carbon emitters, court told

* Auckland mayoralty: Candidates split on transport emissions cut plan



Jason Dorday/Stuff Warnings have been issued for Auckland until Friday. (File photo.)

Vector said in a statement on Wednesday to be prepared for power outages around Tāmaki Makaurau.

“We’re expecting heavy rain and strong winds to impact our network. Our crews are closely monitoring the weather situation. Please stay well away from downed lines for your own safety and call 111.”

This comes as state of emergency was declared in Nelson and Tasman on Wednesday afternoon as heavy rain continues to hit the South Island.

A regional state of emergency has also been declared on the West Coast.

About 140 households in Westport have been asked to evacuate their homes, ahead of the riskiest time early on Thursday.