A Nelson family and their beloved Jack Russell rescued from flood waters

Civil defence and Search and Rescue personnel evacuate Nile St resident Bevan Bennett and his dog Miko.

Asked why he wasn’t wearing shoes as he splashed through a flooded Nelson street, Bevan Bennett just laughed.

Bennett has lived on Nile St for 72 years and told Stuff nothing would be on the street that he wouldn’t know about.

Bennett, and other Nile street residents were evacuated from their homes by emergency services following the Maitai River flooding its banks on Wednesday.

A State of Emergency was declared in Nelson Tasman and the Maitai River breached its banks forcing the evacuation of 233 homes.

Bennett, alongside his family and their beloved Jack Russell Miko, were evacuated by a Surf Lifesaver inflatable rescue boat (IRB) from their Nile St address.

“They got us in a big yellow raft and floated us up the driveway.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF A letter box from a resident’s home in Clouston Terrace sits underwater off Nile St, Nelson.

Miko, although stressed, was fine being transported by boat – but he couldn’t work out why he was going on a boat if he wasn’t getting any fish, Bennett joked.

Bennett said his home was one of the houses alongside the Maitai River.

Long accustomed to recognising the Maitai’s moods, when he saw the river reach the asphalt outside his home he knew it was “getting high,” and started moving cars around.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Emergency workers check on a resident on Nile St, Nelson.

Nile St residents have always lived with flooding, Bennett said – but not of this magnitude.

Mayor Rachel Reese reportedly saying this flood was a “one in a hundred-year event,” Bennett said he could only remember the Maitai River rise like this only once before.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF People self evacuate their home as the flooded Maitai River in Nelson enters houses on Avon Terrace.

He can remember his mother lifting him onto the sink bench in 1953 to watch their neighbour’s fowl house disappear down the river. The flood was “way worse” than this flood, Bennett said.

Bennett said the response by Civil Defence and police had been “excellent” following the flooding. He hadn’t spoken to any of his neighbours, but he felt bad for one who was currently living in Australia.

“They have no idea what has happened.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The flooded Maitai River in Nelson enters houses in Avon Terrace, Nelson.

The family had received multiple offers of help, which had been “really fantastic.” They were currently staying with Bennett’s son’s mother-in-law, on Elliot St.

If the river dropped by tomorrow, Bennet planned to go back to his home and complete a “bit of an assessment.”

“I’ve got three hot rods underwater.”

Stuff Gingernut the cat who was rescued by emergency services from a Nelson home.

Meanwhile, a Nelson woman is grateful to emergency services and her neighbours who rescued her cat from the second storey of her home.

The woman said she had evacuated from her Clouston Tce house leaving her cat behind.

Shortly after she left her neighbours called to say the river had breached its banks.

They said they were being rescued and asked if they wanted them to find her cat.

Rescuers had to break into her house and put it into a cage and give him to her neighbours.

She was staying with family and said it was scary knowing the rain was continuing and not knowing when she could get home.