Heavy rain, wind warnings in place for large parts of the country

Much of the northern and western parts of the country are covered by weather warnings and watches as a northerly flow makes its way over the country, bringing significant rainfall and strong winds.

MetService has issued a red heavy rain warning for the Buller and Nelson regions are until late Thursday night.

The Marlborough Sounds, Rai Valley, the Richmond and Bryant ranges, Marlborough and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers are also under rain warnings and watches, with periods of heavy rain expected.

“It does look like rain has eased a little bit over parts of the Nelson-Tasman region and also the Buller region, however we are still expecting it to rain heavily in the ranges,” said MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassie on Thursday.

The upper South Island has been hit by heavy rain and flooding, and is currently under a red weather warning.

MetService There were widespread warnings for much of the country on Thursday.

The majority of the North Island is covered by weather warnings and watches. Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, the Coromandel Peninsula, the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Taranaki, Tongariro National Park and the Tararua Range are all set to see heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

”Already we’ve seen some heavy rain in the far North,” said Glassie.

“Since midnight yesterday they’ve had 113.6mm of rain in Kerikeri, and most of that has fallen during the overnight period.”

Rainfall in already saturated areas across the North Island increases the risk of flooding slips, and hazardous driving conditions, Glassie said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff It’s a wet day on Thursday for much of the country, with weather warnings and watches covering much of the North Island. (File photo)

Strong winds are also expected to reach up to 120kph in exposed places. Winds are predicted to be strongest in Northland, where a wind warning is in place until 11pm Thursday. Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Taranaki, Nelson, Tasman and Buller have been issued wind watches.

Auckland will see a wet and windy day on Thursday after the city broke records with the warmest overnight minimum temperature in August overnight. The weather will start to settle heading into Friday and the weekend.

Wellington will also see some rainfall, and winds will strengthen on Thursday morning.

Christchurch will escape most of the severe weather on Thursday and Friday, with some occasional rain and low cloud hanging around then clearing over the weekend.