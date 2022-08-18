Northland downpour: Highway bridge flooded, more than 100mm of rainfall overnight

The Kaeo River Bridge on SH10 has flooded, causing Waka Kotahi to urge caution and ask commuters to delay their journey.

​​​​ Northland’s Kaeo River Bridge on SH10 and Rangiahua Bridge on SH1 are both closed due to flooding.

A fallen tree on SH1 has blocked both lanes near Jordan Valley Rd in the Hikurangi area.

MetService warns of surface flooding and slips after issuing a heavy rain warning for all of Northland.

Northland residents should watch out for flooding and slips, after more than 100mm of rainfall overnight, according to MetService.

Two bridges – one on SH1 at Rangiahua and the other at SH10 at Kaeo River, have been closed due to flooding.

There are no detours available, and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is asking all commuters in those areas to delay their journey.

A fallen tree has blocked both lanes on SH1 near Jordan Valley Rd in the Hikurangi area. Waka Kotahi said a short detour is in place.

Waka Kotahi is asking commuters to drive carefully and expect detours.

According to MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey, both northern districts saw more than 65mm of rainfall over a 24-hour period, and Kerikeri measured 92mm.

Other places in the Far North were also hit hard by rainfall, although Whangarei Airport only measured 16mm so far, said Glassey.

Kerikeri has been hit the worst in Northland, with more than 117mm in last 24 hours.

More to come.