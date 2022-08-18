In pictures: Dangerous slips, flooding as extreme rain wreaks havoc

Persistent heavy rain has caused flooding, evacuations, slips, road closures and property damage across the western and upper South Island, with a state of emergency declared across the West Coast on Tuesday and in Nelson and Tasman districts on Wednesday.
Heavy rain has also caused problems in Taranaki and Northland on Thursday as the atmospheric river of rain moves north.
Stuff’s visual journalists have been out capturing the events. Here are some of their best images, along with contributions from readers.
Rob Hunter/Supplied
A video taken on Thursday morning shows the damage in Devenish Place, Atawhai after a river of water and debris ran down it on Wednesday.
