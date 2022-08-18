In pictures: Dangerous slips, flooding as extreme rain wreaks havoc

A house slipped into a gully in Tahunanui, Nelson during heavy rain which hit the city.

Persistent heavy rain has caused flooding, evacuations, slips, road closures and property damage across the western and upper South Island, with a state of emergency declared across the West Coast on Tuesday and in Nelson and Tasman districts on Wednesday.

Heavy rain has also caused problems in Taranaki and Northland on Thursday as the atmospheric river of rain moves north.

Stuff’s visual journalists have been out capturing the events. Here are some of their best images, along with contributions from readers.

Rob Hunter/Supplied A video taken on Thursday morning shows the damage in Devenish Place, Atawhai after a river of water and debris ran down it on Wednesday.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Floodwater runs down Coster St in Enner Glynn, Nelson, after two days of continuous rain.

rob hunter terra firma engineering/Supplied Floodwaters scour out the road in Devenish Pl, Atawhai, north Nelson, during the downpour on Wednesday.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Neighbour Gary Giblin, who was evacuated with his wife, heard a loud crack when a house in Tāhunanui slipped down a gully in a rush of mud and debris.

Sophie Bisdee/Supplied A large slip about 15m by 50m on private land at the end of Nile St, Nelson.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Slips in Atawhai on State Highway 6.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A tree was caught under the bridge on Bristol Rd, along the Manganui River outside Inglewood in Taranaki.

Marco van den Broek/Supplied Two vehicles were claimed by floodwater in the Far North town of Kaeo.

Supplied SH10 heading towards Kaeo over the one-lane bridge.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Coster St residents in Nelson check the condition of slips on their shared drive.

Steve Phillips/Supplied Widespread flooding around the town of Kaeo.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Slips at the back of properties in Enner Glynn, Nelson.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Flooded farmland on the Blenheim side of Havelock.

ALDEN WILLIAMS A landslide on Seymour Ave, Brook Valley, Nelson.

ALDEN WILLIAMS Devenish Pl, Atawhai, in Nelson looks like a disaster zone.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Trees on the road between Canvastown and Pelorus.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Flooding and debris on SH6 as bad weather sets in again in Blenheim.

ALDEN WILLIAMS A slip in Tahunanui, Nelson, on Thursday morning.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A home above the Tahunanui slip is being assessed by geotech engineers.