In Pictures: Four-day weather bomb causes widespread destruction

An aerial view of the damage shows a house buried in mud and chunks of road swept away by slips in the upper South Island.

Severe heavy rain has caused flooding, evacuations, slips, road closures and property damage across parts of Aotearoa.

Slips have blocked roads in Nelson and Wellington, while some residents had to flee their homes as the mud poured down slopes.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the scale of the damage in Nelson was 'devastating' as she met affected residents.

It is going to years for Nelson-Tasman to recover from the floods and heavy rain, with some homes red-stickered and chunks of major road swept away.

Stuff’s visual journalists have been out capturing these events. Here are some of their best images, along with some supplied contributions.

MATTHEW HAMPSON/STUFF Darryl Heather-Phillips’ family home on Port Underwood Rd is “totally written off”.

Stuff has travelled over the flooded Marlborough region to examine the extent of the damage after last week's devastating storm.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Nelson Mail Scale of Nelson damage 'devastating', says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, after seeing red-stickered houses.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington's so-called Seven Sisters homes on Oriental Parade have had another devastating slip crash into their backyard.

./Stuff Aerial footage showed how a massive slip took out a home in the upper South Island.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits flood damaged areas of Nelson, Atmore Terrace.

Rick Field/Supplied The flooded Waimea River in Tasman on Saturday.

Sarah Biddiscombe/Supplied Sarah and Mike Biddiscombe’s Cable Bay home and separate Airbnb, The Nest, have had the ground slip out from under them.

./Stuff Aerial footage on Monday showed the huge number of slips in the Marlborough Sounds.

Rick Field/Nelson Mail The Waimea River spilled into surrounding paddocks at Appleby on Saturday.

MDC/Supplied Major slip on Opouri Road in Rai Valley, Marlborough

Marlborough District Council/Supplied An aerial shot of flood damage around Marlborough.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff More than 150 landslides were reported in Wellington city in the last 6 weeks.

Supplied/Nelson Mail The Nest, an Airbnb in Nelson, lost half the land out from under it.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express Massive slip on the Northbank Road in Onamalutu, north-west of Blenheim.

Nelson Marlborough rescue Helicopter An aerial shot taken from the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter showing the full extent of the flood damage north Nelson and Glenduan.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Contractors work to clear a large slip on Iwa Rd, Nelson.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Chris Scott attempts to unblock a drain on Coster St after floods in Nelson created a river of mud.

MATTHEW HAMPSON/STUFF/Marlborough Express A Port Underwood Rd home in Marlborough was destroyed by flooding.