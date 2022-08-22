In Pictures: Four-day weather bomb causes widespread destruction

Severe heavy rain has caused flooding, evacuations, slips, road closures and property damage across parts of Aotearoa.
Slips have blocked roads in Nelson and Wellington, while some residents had to flee their homes as the mud poured down slopes.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the scale of the damage in Nelson was 'devastating' as she met affected residents.
It is going to years for Nelson-Tasman to recover from the floods and heavy rain, with some homes red-stickered and chunks of major road swept away.
READ MORE:
* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sees devastation in Nelson first hand
* Hutt City mayor calling for Government assistance amid growing number of slips
* Homeowner returns to find house 'filled up with trees and mud' near Picton
Stuff’s visual journalists have been out capturing these events. Here are some of their best images, along with some supplied contributions.
Stuff has travelled over the flooded Marlborough region to examine the extent of the damage after last week's devastating storm.