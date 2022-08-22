In Pictures: Four-day weather bomb that battered the top of the South Island

Stuff has travelled over the flooded Marlborough region to examine the extent of the damage after last week's devastating storm.

Persistent heavy rain has caused flooding, evacuations, slips, road closures and property damage across the western and upper South Island.

Slips have blocked roads in Wellington, and the Wellington City Council has responded to over 130 weather-related incidents since Thursday.

Scale of Nelson damage 'devastating', Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said as she met some Nelson residents caught by the four-day weather bomb that pummelled the top of the South Island.

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese said it is going to take years to recover from the flood. Some people will not be able to go back to their homes.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Tasman from 1pm-10pm on Monday and Fiordland has also been issued a rain warning between 3pm Tuesday and 8am Wednesday.

Stuff’s visual journalists have been out capturing these events. Here are some of their best images, along with some supplied contributions.

MATTHEW HAMPSON/STUFF Darryl Heather-Phillips’ family home on Port Underwood Rd is “totally written off”.

MATTHEW HAMPSON/STUFF/Marlborough Express Port Underwood Rd home in Marlborough destroyed by flooding.

Stuff Some people will not be able to go back to their homes due to the flood damage in many areas.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Nelson Mail Scale of Nelson damage 'devastating', says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, after seeing red-stickered houses.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits flood damaged areas of Nelson, Atmore Terrace.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington's so-called Seven Sisters homes on Oriental Parade have had another devastating slip crash into their backyard.

Rick Field/Supplied The flooded Waimea River in Tasman on Saturday.

./Stuff An aerial shot of the flood damage in Marlborough.

Sarah Biddiscombe/Supplied Sarah and Mike Biddiscombe’s Cable Bay home and separate Airbnb, The Nest, have had the ground slip out from under them.

./Stuff The relentless weather resulted in flooding and slips all over the country, but the wider Marlborough and Nelson regions.

Rick Field/Nelson Mail The Waimea River spilled into surrounding paddocks at Appleby on Saturday.

MDC/Supplied Major slip on Opouri Road in Rai Valley, Marlborough

Marlborough District Council/Supplied An aerial shot of flood damage around Marlborough.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff More than 150 landslides were reported in Wellington city in the last 6 weeks.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express Massive slip on the Northbank Road in Onamalutu, north-west of Blenheim.

Nelson Marlborough rescue Helicopter An aerial shot taken from the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter showing the full extent of the flood damage north Nelson and Glenduan.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Contractors work to clear a large slip on Iwa Rd, Nelson.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff 20082022 Nelson flooding, Saturday. Enner Glynn resident Chris Scott attempts to unblock a drain on Coster St after floods in Nelson