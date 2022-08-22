In Pictures: Four-day weather bomb that battered the top of the South Island

Persistent heavy rain has caused flooding, evacuations, slips, road closures and property damage across the western and upper South Island.
Slips have blocked roads in Wellington, and the Wellington City Council has responded to over 130 weather-related incidents since Thursday.
Scale of Nelson damage 'devastating', Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said as she met some Nelson residents caught by the four-day weather bomb that pummelled the top of the South Island.
Nelson mayor Rachel Reese said it is going to take years to recover from the flood. Some people will not be able to go back to their homes.
A heavy rain watch is in place for Tasman from 1pm-10pm on Monday and Fiordland has also been issued a rain warning between 3pm Tuesday and 8am Wednesday.
Stuff’s visual journalists have been out capturing these events. Here are some of their best images, along with some supplied contributions.