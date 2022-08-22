Woman sought over the bodies of children found in suitcases could be their mother ... read more

In Pictures: Four-day weather bomb that battered the top of the South Island

14:22, Aug 22 2022
Stuff has travelled over the flooded Marlborough region to examine the extent of the damage after last week's devastating storm.

Persistent heavy rain has caused flooding, evacuations, slips, road closures and property damage across the western and upper South Island.

Slips have blocked roads in Wellington, and the Wellington City Council has responded to over 130 weather-related incidents since Thursday.

Scale of Nelson damage 'devastating', Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said as she met some Nelson residents caught by the four-day weather bomb that pummelled the top of the South Island.

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese said it is going to take years to recover from the flood. Some people will not be able to go back to their homes.

READ MORE:
* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sees devastation in Nelson first hand
* Hutt City mayor calling for Government assistance amid growing number of slips
* Homeowner returns to find house 'filled up with trees and mud' near Picton

A heavy rain watch is in place for Tasman from 1pm-10pm on Monday and Fiordland has also been issued a rain warning between 3pm Tuesday and 8am Wednesday.

Stuff’s visual journalists have been out capturing these events. Here are some of their best images, along with some supplied contributions.

Darryl Heather-Phillips’ family home on Port Underwood Rd is “totally written off”.
MATTHEW HAMPSON/STUFF
Darryl Heather-Phillips’ family home on Port Underwood Rd is “totally written off”.
Port Underwood Rd home in Marlborough destroyed by flooding.
MATTHEW HAMPSON/STUFF/Marlborough Express
Port Underwood Rd home in Marlborough destroyed by flooding.
Some people will not be able to go back to their homes due to the flood damage in many areas.
Stuff
Some people will not be able to go back to their homes due to the flood damage in many areas.
Scale of Nelson damage 'devastating', says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, after seeing red-stickered houses.
Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Nelson Mail
Scale of Nelson damage 'devastating', says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, after seeing red-stickered houses.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits flood damaged areas of Nelson, Atmore Terrace.
Anthony Phelps/Stuff
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits flood damaged areas of Nelson, Atmore Terrace.
Wellington's so-called Seven Sisters homes on Oriental Parade have had another devastating slip crash into their backyard.
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
Wellington's so-called Seven Sisters homes on Oriental Parade have had another devastating slip crash into their backyard.
The flooded Waimea River in Tasman on Saturday.
Rick Field/Supplied
The flooded Waimea River in Tasman on Saturday.
An aerial shot of the flood damage in Marlborough.
./Stuff
An aerial shot of the flood damage in Marlborough.
Sarah and Mike Biddiscombe’s Cable Bay home and separate Airbnb, The Nest, have had the ground slip out from under them.
Sarah Biddiscombe/Supplied
Sarah and Mike Biddiscombe’s Cable Bay home and separate Airbnb, The Nest, have had the ground slip out from under them.
The relentless weather resulted in flooding and slips all over the country, but the wider Marlborough and Nelson regions.
./Stuff
The relentless weather resulted in flooding and slips all over the country, but the wider Marlborough and Nelson regions.
The Waimea River spilled into surrounding paddocks at Appleby on Saturday.
Rick Field/Nelson Mail
The Waimea River spilled into surrounding paddocks at Appleby on Saturday.
Major slip on Opouri Road in Rai Valley, Marlborough
MDC/Supplied
Major slip on Opouri Road in Rai Valley, Marlborough
An aerial shot of flood damage around Marlborough.
Marlborough District Council/Supplied
An aerial shot of flood damage around Marlborough.
More than 150 landslides were reported in Wellington city in the last 6 weeks.
Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff
More than 150 landslides were reported in Wellington city in the last 6 weeks.
Massive slip on the Northbank Road in Onamalutu, north-west of Blenheim.
BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express
Massive slip on the Northbank Road in Onamalutu, north-west of Blenheim.
An aerial shot taken from the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter showing the full extent of the flood damage north Nelson and Glenduan.
Nelson Marlborough rescue Helicopter
An aerial shot taken from the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter showing the full extent of the flood damage north Nelson and Glenduan.
Contractors work to clear a large slip on Iwa Rd, Nelson.
MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF
Contractors work to clear a large slip on Iwa Rd, Nelson.
20082022 Nelson flooding, Saturday. Enner Glynn resident Chris Scott attempts to unblock a drain on Coster St after floods in Nelson
ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff
20082022 Nelson flooding, Saturday. Enner Glynn resident Chris Scott attempts to unblock a drain on Coster St after floods in Nelson
The flooded Maitai River flowing at 300 cumbers at the Collingwood Street Bridge on Staurday.
MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF
The flooded Maitai River flowing at 300 cumbers at the Collingwood Street Bridge on Staurday.