Motorway flood warning issued, lane closed amid rush hour in Auckland

A heavy rain warning remains in place for Southern Westland until 5pm on Wednesday. On Thursday, a messy low, with several fronts attached to it, spins across New Zealand.

Auckland drivers have been warned to slow down on their commute home due to heavy rain.

The right southbound lane on State Highway 1, just after the Greenlane off-ramp, was closed due to flooding about 4.50pm Thursday.

About five minutes later, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the lane had reopened.

However, the left southbound lane after Ellerslie-Panmure Highway was closed so further flooding could be cleared. The lane was reopened at 6pm.

Waka Kotahi warned drivers there could be further flooding and surface water.

“Remember to slow down, increase your following distance and keep your lights on.”

Flooding had caused the Bader Drive offramp on State Highway 20A to close just after 6pm.

The offramp was reopened at 6.20pm.

Commuters were advised to use Kirkbride Rd off-ramp as an alternative.

Meanwhile, a crash had blocked the right westbound lane on State Highway 18, just before Greenhithe Bridge.

By 6.30pm all lanes had been cleared.

According to Google Maps, the trip from Auckland city to Manukau was taking about an hour on Thursday evening.

Earlier, speed limits on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge were reduced due to strong wind gusts.

The NZTA said speed restrictions were in place shortly before 1.30pm and it was possible lane reductions might be required.

The limit was reduced from 80kph to 70kph.

High-sided vehicles and motorbikes were advised to approach the bridge with caution, Waka Kotahi said.

The speed limit was returned to 80kph by 2.30pm as wind speeds had eased, it said.

MetService had no weather warnings in place nationwide but there were heavy rain and strong wind watches in place for Auckland and Northland.

Between 1pm and 7pm, Auckland could experience gales in exposed places, along with a brief period of heavy rain during that time, the forecaster said.

The wind gusts could reach up to 90kph, MetService said.

Northland could experience the same but it was due to pass over by 5pm on Thursday.

The Bay of Plenty, Tasman west of Motueka and Mount Taranaki also had heavy rain watches in place.