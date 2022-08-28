'We need the road cleared': Sounds residents call for 4WD access

The Kenepuru Road in the Marlborough Sounds remains closed due to slips and trees down.

Ross Backhouse’s neighbour who lives 200m away in Mahau Sound has a heart condition. So when he rang Backhouse’s wife to say he wasn't feeling well, Backhouse thought he better go check on him.

"He was there calling triple one when I got there. He was having another event.”

Backhouse neighbour’s property, like many in the Sounds, was cut off in the rain event in the week of August 16-20. So an ambulance was not able to get to the property on Wednesday.

"So I just comforted him, we got him in the car and went to Rob's place because that is where the defibrillator is, and we could drive there because it is only 3km along Mahia Road," Backhouse said.

Backhouse said when they arrived the battery for the defibrillator was flat, but luckily they did not need to use it.

However, it highlighted just how isolated residents in the Marlborough Sounds are with roads closed again from the recent flooding.

Stuff has travelled over the flooded Marlborough region to examine the extent of the damage after last week's devastating storm.

Sherrington Honey owner Rob Harper is a volunteer firefighter for the Kenepuru brigade.

Harper said it was fortunate that Mahau Road was not too bad, but it could not be used by ambulance.

“So we had to send him out on the helicopter.

"They [emergency services] can winch people if they have to, but where possible we try to find landing sites for them. So they landed, and we bought the patient to them."

Backhouse’s neighbour, suffering a suspected heart attack, was airlifted to Nelson hospital and was feeling well on Friday.

Supplied Ohinetaha residents Rob and Sabine Harper were cut off at home with their two kids after the rain event.

Harper said the fire brigade had been quite busy since the severe weather event hit Marlborough, and there was a lot of stress on people being so isolated.

Harper is also cut off at his home in Ohinetaha Bay with his wife and two kids.

"The urgent thing that needs to happen is to get basic four wheel drive truck access for residents.

"We need the Kenepuru Road cleared so that we can get into the bays where the people are if something happens.

"If you have a problem and you have to get somebody out and the weather is really bad, and you can't go by helicopter or by boat, that's where you need a truck."

Supplied Sounds resident Rob Harper and his two kids have been boating in supplies from Havelock to Mahau Road residents.

Harper said the brigade's 20 volunteers were spread out throughout the Sounds.

"Because of the damage, our responses are a lot slower, and we just can't get to other members of the brigade very easily. It's just a logistical nightmare.

"We are quite a large area and quite sparsely populated.

"From one side of our area to the other side by road it is nearly an hour and a half on a good day.

"And when the roads are broken, we're probably one of the most isolated place in the country at the moment," Harper said.

The scale of the damage is thought to be worse than the storm of July 2021. In that event 460 kilometres of the region’s roads were damaged and residents in the Marlborough Sounds, Waihopai Valley and Awatere Valley were cut off for months.

Marlborough Roads manager Steve Murrin said most of the Marlborough Sounds remained cut off by road and were only accessible by boat.

“The initial assessment is that there is substantial damage throughout the Marlborough Sounds, which will take time to assess due to the volume of faults and the ability to access these locations.

"Our priority is to regain access to communities as quickly as possible, whilst also progressing with the assessment of the full extent of damage,” Murrin said.

On Friday 31 homes had red placards, meaning they were unsafe to enter and 59 had yellow placards, signifying there had been some damage to them.

Property assessments were carried out by building inspectors and Geotech engineers helped by USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) travelling by helicopter and boat.

The State of Emergency in Marlborough was lifted on Friday and the region is now in recovery stage.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said on Friday the recovery phase would be long.

“It will be complex ... We know many of our local roads, particularly in the Marlborough Sounds, will be inaccessible or affected for some time to come.”

Supplied Marlborough officially moved into a recovery stage on Friday after the state of emergency was lifted.

Marlborough emergency management incident controller, Dean Heiford said the recovery phase would provide time to engage with communities, and understand their short and long-term needs.

“Recovery agencies will continue to work to assess, repair and clear local roads to enable access in and out of affected communities.

"This will take some time as access challenges remain in parts of the region, particularly in the Marlborough Sounds,” Heiford said.

Waka Kotahi have announced plans to open State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson, with restrictions in place, by Wednesday morning (August 31).

State Highway 6 between Havelock and Rai Valley was likely to be re-opened with speed restrictions and traffic management in place by Tuesday morning (August 30) .

You can keep up to date on the status of local roads by visiting the Council's website alerts or sign up to the Antenno app to receive notifications on your phone.

For more support information visit the August weather event 2022 recovery information on the Council's website or email welfare@marlborough.govt.nz.