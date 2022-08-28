Weather: Fine start to the week, rain on the way for the South Island

Niwa weather forecaster Nava Fedaeff says as we look into the future heatwaves are expected to become more common.

Sunny, dry weather is on the way for most of the country as spring approaches, MetService says.

However, it’s not all good news. Heavy rain may hit the west of the South Island later in the week

MetService has forecast dry weather with some cloud for most places until Wednesday, with isolated showers expected in the west of the South Island and parts of the North Island.

“We have a high moving over the South Island today, and it moves east of the country tomorrow, so it’s expected to hang around and bring settled weather to most places for the next few days,” MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

“There are still a few showers in some places, mainly eastern parts of New Zealand. That’s likely to be the case again tomorrow for Gisborne and the Hawke’s Bay.”

Fine weather is not expected to stick around for everyone, with heavy rain forecast for the South Island in the latter half of the week.

Denise Piper/Stuff It’s been a wet and windy winter for many, but the sun is set to shine this week.

“The next significant weather feature is a front that moves onto the South Island later on Wednesday, and then starts moving north,” said Glassey.

“We’re expecting some heavy rain in the west of the South Island.”

More rain comes after wet weather caused flooding, prompted evacuations and resulted in widespread property damage across the upper South Island earlier in August.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Fine weather is expected for most of the country this week, according to MetService. (File photo)

No severe weather warnings or watches are currently in place, but people should stay up to date with the latest MetService forecast as information may change.

In Auckland, Sunday’s fine weather is forecast to continue until Friday, with some partial cloud appearing on Monday.

Wellington will see a cloudy but fine week, with showers expected to ease by Monday followed by dry weather.

Showers will also clear by Monday in Christchurch, followed by dry, sunny weather for the rest of the week.