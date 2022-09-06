Short and sweet: Christchurch's first snow dump in nearly a decade done and dusted

Snow and ice has affected Dunedin roads, caused a late start for schools, and provided entertainment for families.

Christchurch has had its first decent snow fall in almost a decade, driven by a cold snap snaking its way up the country.

Light snow showers dusted Christchurch until about 6.30am on Tuesday, with flurries also falling in Wellington and Dunedin, although the weather looks set to clear for most of the country throughout the day.

MetService said snow fell all the way to sea level in Christchurch, with some even settling on New Brighton Beach, a “special occasion” for the city.

The last time there was enough snow to settle in the city was 2013, although the city had substantial snow dumps in 2012, 2011, 2006, and 2002.

READ MORE:

* It might've been wet, but it was also the warmest winter on record for many parts of Taranaki

* The lessons we all need to learn to deal with climate disasters

* Wetter the better: Four of NZ's best rainy day escapes

* Snow, gales, downpours - is spring just a big con?



MetService Wednesday will be a dry but cool feeling day for most of the country, though a few showers linger in the west and far south.

Meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said there were several snow showers overnight in Christchurch, coming from the big cold snap pushing up from the south.

Other urban centres like Dunedin and Masterton also had a few flurries throughout the night, he said, while snow in places like Clutha and Southland fell “almost down to sea level” on Monday.

“Winter's over, but the atmosphere does what it likes.”

In Wellington, snow flurries were reported in some hill suburbs and outside the Wellington City Council offices in the central city. In higher places, including Karori, snow settled.

Orana Wildlife Park Snow dusts Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park on Tuesday morning.

“It was just freezing,” said Suzie Finnigan, who was walking her dog, Rosa, down Croydon St, Karori about 6.30am when the snow started to fall.

“We’re from Tauranga so this is pretty new to us. I’ve never had snow before,” Finnigan said.

MetService lifted all its severe weather warnings on Tuesday morning, and while Christchurch was only expected to have a high of 10 degrees Celsius – and a low of -3C on Wednesday – more snow was unlikely.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Kyle Weir takes his 2-year-old son Lachie for a toboggan ride after a spring snowfall in the Cashmere Hills area of Christchurch.

Canterbury’s Mt Hutt Ski Area had 19cm of snow fall on Monday, 15cm of it after 4pm.

“It is bitterly cold up here this morning with a wind chill of -26 degrees at the summit so dress for mid-winter conditions,” they told skiers.

The skifield opened for the day at 9am, although its “de-ice” crew was still hard at work de-icing the chairlift.

Further south, many Dunedin school students had a late start, with some high schools opening at late as 11.30am.

Mt Hutt Media/Supplied Staff at Mt Hutt prepare for a busy day after 19cm of snow fell on the skifield overnight.

Heavy snowfall warnings were in place across the country and gale-force winds swept parts of the North Island overnight Monday.

Snow in Dunedin closed State Highway 1, between Leith Valley Rd and Harvey St, and nearby State Highway 87 between Middlemarch and Outram, on Monday night.

The roads reopened late Tuesday morning, but motorists were urged to drive with caution, following several crashes caused by black ice.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Snow and ice have made driving difficult on hill suburbs in Dunedin.

The low pressure system that brought Monday’s downpours across the country will move away to the east, with a high pressure system moving in to bring relatively settled weather across the country throughout Tuesday.

Auckland skies should be fine by Tuesday morning, with the rain clearing over Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, and central high country by the afternoon.

Rain will also clear through the morning over Manawatū, Wellington and Wairarapa.

Other The flurries fell on the capital's higher suburbs.

The east coast of the South Island can still expect southerlies and showers, but the sun is expected to front with the winds easing into the afternoon, making for a chilly night heading into Wednesday.

Further south, southwesterly or westerly winds will funnel in showers through Invercargill and Dunedin for much of the day.

It was expected to be clear and sunny over central parts and into Milford Sound, but showers are tipped to creep in by the end of Tuesday.