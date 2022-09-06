Snow falls in Christchurch, as severe snow warnings issued across NZ

Snow in the South on Tuesday

Snow is falling in Christchurch and central North Island highways are closed as a cold snap moves up the country.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said there were several snow showers overnight in Christchurch, coming from the big cold snap pushing up from the south.

At 6.30am on Tuesday and a thin layer of snow has settled on cars and gardens across much of the city.

Other urban centres like Dunedin and Masterton also had a few flurries throughout the night, he said, while snow in places like Clutha and Southland fell "almost down to sea level" on Monday.

"Winter's over, but the atmosphere does what it likes."

Further south, Dunedin’s primary and intermediate schools would have a late start of 10.45am.

State Highway 1 just south of Kataia is closed after fallen trees took down power lines overnight.

Heavy snowfall warnings were in place across the country and gale-force winds swept parts of the North Island overnight Monday.

Amber Allott/Stuff MetService has confirmed there were several snow flurries across Christchurch overnight, with some settling on cars and gardens.

The ranges of Gisborne were forecast to have heavy rain and snowfall of 10-15cm above 800 metres until 7am on Tuesday.

MetService has urged drivers to heed snowfall warnings. Snow showers are expected at State Highway 2 on Remutaka Hill Road until 10am.

Heavy snow in Dunedin closed State Highway 1, between Leith Valley Rd and Harvey St, on Monday night.

“We’ve got road snowfall warnings for the Napier-Taupō road from Hawke’s Bay, southern Taupō and Taihape at about 500 metres,” said a spokesperson from MetService.

MetService Wild weather is due to ease across the country on Tuesday but North Island motorists should heed early morning road snowfall warnings.

“So all along the Gisborne ranges, the Hawke’s Bay ranges, and Taihape, and that’s from Monday evening right through until Tuesday morning.

“If you’re on the Napier to Taupō road be wary, because there is a road snowfall warning for that part of State Highway 5 as well.”

The good news is the low pressure system that brought Monday’s downpours across the country will move away to the east, with a high pressure system moving in to bring relatively settled weather across the country through Tuesday.

Auckland skies should be fine by Tuesday morning, with the rain clearing over Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, and central high country by the afternoon.

Rain will also clear through the morning over Manawatū, Wellington and Wairarapa.

The east coast of the South Island can still expect southerlies and showers, but the sun is expected to front with the winds easing into the afternoon, making for a chilly night heading into Wednesday.

Further south, southwesterly or westerly winds will funnel in showers through Invercargill and Dunedin for much of the day.

Supplied Students play in the hail in Dunedin on Monday night. Snow closed the major highway near Dunedin.

It’s expected to be clear and sunny over central parts and into Milford Sound, but showers are tipped to creep in by the end of Tuesday.

“However, there are still southerlies on the Wairarapa to Gisborne side,” said MetService.

“And there’s a ridge pushing through from the Tasman Sea, but those coastal areas over the South Island on the Canterbury side may still get a bit of early morning snow flurries.

“Wellington is a bit cold, and then there’s just isolated pockets of early morning snow showers over the Canterbury Coast, but it’s virtually fine on the West Coast with frosty conditions for them.”