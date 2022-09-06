In pictures: Spring storm brings snow and disruptions around the country

New Zealand woke to an
icy morning on Tuesday as snow fell in Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, causing road closures and crashes around the country.
Snow and ice have made
driving difficult on hill suburbs in Dunedin, while streets were littered with abandoned vehicles, many with visible panel damage.
Christchurch marked a “special occasion” for the city with snow settling at sea levels in Christchurch’s New Brighton Beach.
Meanwhile, due to strong winds overnight, nearly 500 homes and businesses in the Far North have experienced power outages on Tuesday morning, with blackouts in spots including Kaitāia, Whangaroa and Hōreke.
Stuff’s visual journalists have been out capturing these events. Here are some of their best images, along with some supplied contributions. Peter Meecham/Stuff
Snow blanckets on cars and roofs in the Cashmere area of Christchurch.
Holly Harding/Supplied
Snow falling on Paekakariki Hill Rd, north of Wellington.
MetService
It snowed in some of the higher Wellington suburbs, including Johnsonville and Churton Park.
Mt Hutt Media/Supplied
Mt Hutt ski field in theSouth Island had a massive dump of fresh snow on Tuesday.
Mt Hutt Media/Supplied
Staff at Mt Hutt prepare for a busy day after 19cm of snow fell on the skifield overnight.
Peter Meecham/Stuff
Kyle Weir takes his 2-year-old son Lachie for a toboggan ride after a spring snowfall in Cashmere, Christchurch.
Peter Meecham/Stuff
Colombo Street and the central Christchurch after the spring snowfall, as seen from the Cashmere hills.
Hamish McNeilly/Stuff
Snow and ice made for difficult driving conditions on some Dunedin streets.
Hamish McNeilly/Stuff
Cycling on a snowy Dunedin footpath.
Hamish McNeilly/Stuff
Children enjoying the settled snow in Dunedin.
Hamish McNeilly/Stuff
Sam Sherwood/Stuff
Harriet, 4, with a snowman in Christchurch.
AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff
Snow caps can be seen from Caroline Bay in Timaru on Tuesday.
Peter Meecham/Stuff
Grace Meecham draws patterns on her car after snow settles in St Albans, Christchurch.
Amber Allott/Stuff
Christchurch experienced hail and snow overnight.