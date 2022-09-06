In pictures: Spring storm brings snow and disruptions around the country

Snow and ice has affected Dunedin roads, caused a late start for schools, and provided entertainment for families.

New Zealand woke to an icy morning on Tuesday as snow fell in Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, causing road closures and crashes around the country.

Snow and ice have made driving difficult on hill suburbs in Dunedin, while streets were littered with abandoned vehicles, many with visible panel damage.

Christchurch marked a “special occasion” for the city with snow settling at sea levels in Christchurch’s New Brighton Beach.

Meanwhile, due to strong winds overnight, nearly 500 homes and businesses in the Far North have experienced power outages on Tuesday morning, with blackouts in spots including Kaitāia, Whangaroa and Hōreke.

READ MORE:

* Multiple injuries in two separate crashes near Dunedin

* Live: Snow in Wellington as storm causes disruption around country

* Snow hits the upper reaches of Manawatū, closing main roads



Stuff’s visual journalists have been out capturing these events. Here are some of their best images, along with some supplied contributions.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Snow blanckets on cars and roofs in the Cashmere area of Christchurch.

Holly Harding/Supplied Snow falling on Paekakariki Hill Rd, north of Wellington.

MetService It snowed in some of the higher Wellington suburbs, including Johnsonville and Churton Park.

Mt Hutt Media/Supplied Mt Hutt ski field in theSouth Island had a massive dump of fresh snow on Tuesday.

Mt Hutt Media/Supplied Staff at Mt Hutt prepare for a busy day after 19cm of snow fell on the skifield overnight.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Kyle Weir takes his 2-year-old son Lachie for a toboggan ride after a spring snowfall in Cashmere, Christchurch.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Colombo Street and the central Christchurch after the spring snowfall, as seen from the Cashmere hills.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Snow and ice made for difficult driving conditions on some Dunedin streets.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Cycling on a snowy Dunedin footpath.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Children enjoying the settled snow in Dunedin.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Snow and ice have made driving difficult on hill suburbs in Dunedin.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Harriet, 4, with a snowman in Christchurch.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Snow caps can be seen from Caroline Bay in Timaru on Tuesday.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Grace Meecham draws patterns on her car after snow settles in St Albans, Christchurch.