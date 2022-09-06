Did it actually snow in Wellington? It all depends on the shape of what's falling

Distinct white droplets fell from the sky in Wellington as southerly winds from Antarctica brought snowfall and freezing temperatures across the country.

Although MetService reported snowfall in Wellington, it can actually be difficult to tell the difference between snow and other slushy, icy precipitation.

So when is the stuff that falls from the sky considered ‘actual’ snow?

Most rain starts off as snow high in the atmosphere, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said. As it gets closer to the ground, changes in temperature affect what precipitation will look like when it reaches us.

Supplied Snow on Paekakariki Hill Road, north of wellington

Snow-like precipitation falls into three main categories.

“If we’re talking about sleet, then it's likely the snow has fallen into a warmer layer of air near the ground, and it has begun to melt, so it's going to be that slushy sort-of snowy stuff,” Ferris said.

Snow may also turn into ice pellets, according to Ferris.

This happens when snow has fallen into the atmosphere, melted and then re-frozen.

“That’s why its lost its nice snowy shape.”

MetService MetService reported snow in some of the higher Wellington suburbs, including Johnsonville and Churton Park.

Whether the stuff we see on the ground is snow comes down to the shape of it, Ferris said.

“Big snowflakes are easier to recognise. As it becomes smaller and gets melted, it's going to be more like sleet, and if its smaller, icier bits, it's more like hail.”

Snow is made up of individual ice crystals, generally has a white appearance and does not make noise when it hits the ground.

And yes, MetService confirmed it did snow in Wellington on Tuesday, even if it wasn’t enough for decent snowman making.

While it is rare to get snow in Wellington, it's not unheard of, Ferris said.

In 2021, central Wellington experienced a brief flurry of snow, with some small snowflakes falling on Courtenay Place.

A polar blast ripped through the capital in July 2011, bringing blizzards and snow across the Wellington region.