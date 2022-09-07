Christchurch wakes to -4.5C as cold snap settles in across the country

Wednesday will be a dry but cool feeling day for most of the country, though a few showers linger in the west and far south.

It’s been a cold start after temperatures plummeted overnight, with Christchurch the coldest main city and Auckland dropping near zero.

The temperature at Christchurch Airport on Wednesday morning was sitting around -4.5C and dropped to -4.7C for a short time around 7am Wednesday, MetService said.

That looked to be the second-lowest September temperature recorded there since records started in 1954, although that was still to be confirmed.

The coldest previous September temperature was -4.8C in 2020.

Clear skies and a lack of wind were two reasons why it was so cold, MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said.

“The other reason why it’s exceptional is we had snow in Christchurch yesterday. That indicates we had some really cold air straight off the Antarctic sea ice sweeping up over the South Island.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff After a light dusting of snow in some areas on Tuesday morning, Christchurch had a near-record cold morning on Wednesday.

In Auckland, a station at Ardmore Aerodrome dropped to 0.6C about 3am, Corrigan said.

The lowest overnight temperature recorded at Auckland Airport was 3.1C about 2am. The coldest September temperature recorded at the airport was 1.7C in 1977.

Whenuapai dropped to 1.3C, while a Niwa station at Pukekohe got down to 1.1C and one at Warkworth bottomed out at 2.1C.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said its stations at Western Springs and Māngere recorded their coldest temperatures of 2022, with 1.8C and 2.5C, respectively.

But historically, those temperatures would not rank in the 20 coldest temperatures at those stations for September.

“From a historical viewpoint, not that impressive,” Noll said. “It’s just more challenging to reach those cold extremes in a warming climate.”

Supplied More cold weather is expected across much of the country on Wednesday.

Corrigan said overnight temperatures had not dropped as low in many places in the North Island as MetService had been expecting. It had been thought places such as Taupō would drop to -3C or -4C, but they only reached around -2C before starting to warm.

“We have some cloud cover coming across the central North Island a little bit earlier than we expected, ahead of a trough of showers moving onto Taranaki this morning,” Corrigan said.

Rotorua was an exception, dropping to -3.1C shortly before 7am Wednesday.

“That's the coldest temperature they have had through the night. They are in a gap and the sky is clear there,” Corrigan said.

The cloud that did pass over Rotorua earlier in the morning had been lighter and thinner than that further south and west.

In Wellington, the airport reached a low of 2.5C about 6.30am. Unusually that was colder than the temperature at Kelburn, near the central city, which dropped to 3.3C about 8pm Tuesday, but then rose to 4-5C through the overnight period.

“Temperature observations are sensitive to a lot of factors and location dependent,” Corrigan said.

Wainuiomata reached a low of -1.9C about 8am, with Upper Hutt down to -2C about 6am.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Snow in Dunedin on Tuesday morning. Temperatures hardly moved through the night, and for a while on Wednesday morning, MetService was showing the city as the warmest place in the country.

Interestingly, overnight temperatures at the top and bottom of the country were almost the same. In Invercargill the temperature eased lower to 5.9C, while in Kaitaia it fell to 6C.

Temperatures in the south had been kept up by a southwesterly wind and a “decent” deck of cloud, Corrigan said. In contrast, Kaitaia had clear, calm conditions.

Elsewhere in Northland, Kerikeri Airport had an overnight low of 3.3C, about midnight, and Kaikohe was down to 4C.

Hamilton dropped to -1.6C about 4.30am, although that was not uncommon for inland parts of Waikato in September, Corrigan said. Whitianga dropped to 1.8C.

The only places with colder temperatures than Christchurch early Wednesday were high elevation locations. Temperatures recorded before 6am included -5.4C at Pukaki and at Tekapo, -6.3C at St Arnaud, and -7C at Mt Cook airport.

The Desert Road, which was covered in snow on Tuesday, was -6.6C early on Wednesday. By 6am it was around -5.1C.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Overall, Wednesday’s weather looks pretty settled across the country after the severe conditions of the past couple of days.

The day ahead

Wednesday’s weather looks pretty settled across the country after the severe conditions of the previous couple of days.

A few showers are tipped to arrive over the northern parts of Northland, and isolated showers will push through the northern parts of Waikato.

Aucklanders can look forward to another decent day with an expected high of about 15C.

In southern parts of the North Island, there is more chance of showers appearing around Taranaki and skirting down towards Manawatū through the morning.

Things look drier on the other side of the hills, while a fine and dry day is expected for Wellington, before another cold night heading into Thursday.

The South Island may see a few showers creep up the west coast past Hokitika, Greymouth, and up towards Westport, before clearing in the afternoon.

However, southerlies are expected over Stewart Island, and parts of Southland and Clutha, but the likes of Queenstown can expect a mostly dry day, although Dunedin might see some showers.

“In terms of rain on Wednesday morning, Southland is the best bet for some wet weather and potentially part of Taranaki, but it won’t be too widespread or heavy.

“Nationwide, people should factor in a little bit of extra time for their commute tomorrow. And if they are walking or cycling, they may need to just grab an extra layer.”

The cold spring weather continues after Christchurch had its first decent snowfall in almost a decade on Tuesday, with flurries also falling in Wellington and Dunedin.

The last time there was enough snow to settle in the Garden City was 2013, although Christchurch had substantial snow dumps in 2012, 2011, 2006, and 2002.

“It was just freezing,” said Suzie Finnigan, who was walking her dog, Rosa, down Croydon St, Karori about 6.30am on Tuesday when the snow started to fall.

“We’re from Tauranga, so this is pretty new to us. I’ve never had snow before.”

Snow in Dunedin closed State Highway 1, between Leith Valley Rd and Harvey St, and nearby SH87 between Middlemarch and Outram, on Monday night.

The roads reopened late Tuesday morning, but motorists were urged to drive with caution, following several crashes caused by black ice.