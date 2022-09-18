Weather: Slow moving front is bringing heavy rain for the week ahead

A dry weekend should be enjoyed before heavy rain moves in for the week ahead, MetService says.

A wet week is on the way as a slow moving front brings persistent rain.

MetService has issued heavy rain watches for Richmond Range, Bryant Range, the Rai Valley and the Tasman Mountains from early Monday morning until about midday. In the North Island, watches are in place for Mt Taranaki on Monday morning, and the Bay of Plenty from late Monday night until Wednesday.

It warned more areas were likely to be placed under rain watches in coming days and watches might be upgraded to warnings.

“There’s a front that’s currently in the Tasman Sea that’s going to move on to the country tomorrow [Monday],” said MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Heavy and persistent rain is forecast for most of the North Island, and expected to continue until Friday. (File photo)

“It moves over the South Island relatively quickly, and then it becomes slow moving over the North Island from later tomorrow.”

Watches in place across the upper South Island are “relatively short term”, but longer spells of rain are expected in the North, said Glassey.

“There’s going to be quite a prolonged period of rain for parts of the North Island, especially the upper North Island. The eastern Bay of Plenty is one area we’ve targeted at the moment that is likely to see some significant rain.”

According to MetService’s severe weather outlook, rainfall is likely to be heavy enough to prompt a warning between Tuesday and Thursday in the Bay of Plenty. There is also a 40% chance of rainfall reaching these levels across upper, central and eastern parts of the North Island from Tuesday onwards.

“Because this front is going to become slow moving, there’s a bit of uncertainty with exactly where it stalls as we head into the middle of the week,” said Glassey. “There will definitely be some more warnings and watches issued over the next few days.”

Auckland is set to see heavy periods of rain beginning on Monday and continuing through the rest of the week. Some northerly winds will batter the city early in the week.

Strong northerlies are forecast for Wellington on Monday, possibly reaching gale force in exposed places. Rain will ease slightly on Tuesday, getting heavier towards the end of the week.

Christchurch will see cloudy weather throughout the week with some showers on Wednesday afternoon, but misses out on most of the rain.