Weather: Fine and clear conditions tipped for Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day

After last week’s wet weather, conditions around the country will be relatively settled on Monday (file photo).

Fine and mostly settled weather will be welcomed around the country for Monday’s Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day.

The forecast for the one-off public holiday – in memory of the Queen, following her death on September 8 – is looking much improved after wet conditions soaked much of the country over the past week.

MetService expected mostly clear weather nationwide, except for some showers in the upper North Island, and showers and rain developing across the West Coast of the South Island.

“We've got a ridge of high pressure over us at the moment which is keeping the weather generally pretty settled,” a MetService spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Ways to mark the Queen's passing on the one-off public holiday

* Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day: What's on in Auckland to honour late monarch

* Flying shipping containers spark calls for stacking standards as more extreme weather from climate change wreaks havoc



“We don't have any weather watches or warnings out.”

Aucklanders might wake to some early showers which could re-emerge again towards Monday evening, but the afternoon should be fine.

Alex Lim/Stuff The weather should be mostly fine on Monday, except for showers up north in the North Island, and rain developing across the West Coast of the South Island.

At the other end of the country, it’s a similar story for Southland, which could seeshowers spreading to Dunedin and wider Otago.

“In general, the North Island will see some showers in the north, and the odd shower in the east clearing. It will be generally fine with high clouds elsewhere,” said MetService.

“And in the South Island, the West Coast will be picking up some showers, mainly in Fiordland at first where it will develop into rain, with showers spreading further up the West Coast as the day progresses.”

Having felt the brunt of a lot of rain over the last week, the Bay of Plenty can look forward to a calm fine day - but the odd shower could return in time for the return to work on Tuesday.

WARWCK SMITH/STUFF/Stuff The arrival of daylight saving on Sunday coincidef with some improved weather around the country.

With people adjusting to the longer evenings, thanks to the arrival of daylight saving on Sunday, the improved weather should hang around for a few days - though that could change as the weekend approaches.

“The weather will generally be nice unless you happen to be on the West Coast,” MetService said.

“We've got this high over us which will be hanging around for a while, so the settled conditions are going to persist.

“We will be seeing a bit more rainfall kicking up for the West Coast moving on into the week.”