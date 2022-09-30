Heavy falls and freezing temperatures ahead of the weekend

Significant heavy rain has hit the upper South Island, with warnings in place until 6pm on Thursday.

A wet weekend is on the way for much of the North Island as a northwesterly flow brings rain and heavy falls.

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne, with up to 170mm of rain expected to fall in places. MetService has also placed Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Hawke’s Bay under a rain watch.

Aucklanders should expect a mostly cloudy start to the day on Friday with scattered showers and light winds. Rain and easterlies are forecasted by MetService to develop in the evening.

“For Friday in Auckland, we've got showers turning to rain in the evening because the winds turns easterly and a high of 20C,” said MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam.​

Northland will also be cloudy on Friday morning with a few showers then rain spreading south in the afternoon bringing northerlies and a high of 19C according to MetService.

“The weather will be cloudy up there with a few showers turning to rain. The rain is spreading down from the north in the afternoon bringing northerly winds,” said Bellam.

Wellingtonians should also brace for some heavy rain and southerly winds on Friday, easing in the evening.

“Later in the day Wellington will have strong cold southerlies with temperatures dropping quite a bit. We're looking at a maximum of 12C a couple of degrees below average for this time in late September.”

The rain is expected to clear in the afternoon, but it would “probably” remain cloudy, he said.

David White/Stuff Heavy wind and rain is forecast to lash the North Island on Friday. (File photo)

In contrast to the wet conditions in the north a “southerly flow” is forecast across the South Island and the south of the North Island on Friday.

Anyone thinking of planting veges might want to wait and instead dig out a frost cover for the garden as forecasters warn temperatures on Friday, for parts of the South Island such as Queenstown, Invercargill and Christchurch might plummet to -1C.

Hutt Ski field received 7mm of now overnight, but won’t be extending its season past the proposed closed date on October 24.

Further south in Queenstown and Wanaka all ski fields will close as proposed, despite the forecast for snow this week and school holidays beginning.

Coronet Peak closes on October 2, while Treble Cone will finish up this Sunday and Cardrona October 16.

In Queenstown, MetService forecasts showers before dawn but then becoming fine on Friday morning with a high of 11C and a low of -1C.

Those in Christchurch should expect morning rain with southerlies dying out in the evening. Temperatures could climb to 10C.

Invercargill is forecast to be fine with morning frost, then becoming cloudy by midday with a possible shower, clearing in the evening. Residents should expect light winds, but afternoon southerlies bringing a high of 11C.

Dunedin will also be fine on Friday morning, then cloudy at times with one or two afternoon showers. MetService forecasts the southwesterlies will be dying out in the evening.

Alex Lim/Stuff Wind is also expected to pick up in the North Island over the weekend, touching up to 50kph in coastal areas. (File photo)

Anyone heading away for the weekend should brace for wet conditions as heavy rain is likely to drench the upper and eastern North Island, while plunging temperatures could see freezing weather return to Canterbury.

Wind is also expected to pick up in the North Island over the weekend, touching up to 50kph in coastal areas.

Forecasters warn temperatures on Saturday might plummet to -1C, bringing a shivering start to the day and a chilly wind for much of the South Island.

For parents looking to get out and about with their children, the recovery from the sharp cold snap could mean indoor activities only for the first half of next week.

People in Southland and Otago are also bracing for snow.