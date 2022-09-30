Rain warnings for parts of North Island, slips and flooding possible

Significant heavy rain has hit the upper South Island, with warnings in place until 6pm on Thursday.

A wet weekend is on the way for much of the North Island, as a northwesterly flow brings rain and heavy falls.

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne, with up to 170mm of rain expected to fall in places.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly,” MetService said.

“Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

The warning in Gisborne and Bay of Plenty would be in place from 1pm Friday until 1pm Saturday, while in Coromandel, it would be in place from 3am Saturday until 6am Sunday.

MetService has also placed Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Hawke’s Bay under a rain watch.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff A heavy rain warning has been issued for Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne. (File photo)

Periods of heavy rain were expected throughout Friday afternoon and evening and all of Sunday, the forecaster said.

“For Friday in Auckland, we've got showers turning to rain in the evening because the winds turns easterly and a high of 20C,” MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said.​

Wellingtonians should also brace for some heavy rain and southerly winds on Friday, easing in the evening.

“Later in the day Wellington will have strong cold southerlies with temperatures dropping quite a bit. We're looking at a maximum of 12C a couple of degrees below average for this time in late September.”

The rain was expected to clear in the afternoon, but it would “probably” remain cloudy, he said.

In contrast to the wet conditions in the north a “southerly flow” was forecast across the South Island and the south of the North Island on Friday.

Mt Hutt Ski field received 7mm of snow overnight, but would not extend its season past the proposed closed date on October 24.

David White/Stuff Heavy wind and rain is in store for parts of the North Island. (File photo)

Further south in Queenstown and Wānaka, all skifields​ would still close as planned.

Coronet Peak closes on October 2, while Treble Cone will finish up this Sunday and Cardrona on October 16.

MetService was forecasting heavy snow for the high alpine regions of the South Island on Friday, followed by fine weather over the weekend.

Anyone heading away for the weekend should brace for wet conditions as heavy rain was likely to drench the upper and eastern North Island, while plunging temperatures could see freezing weather return to Canterbury.

Wind was also expected to pick up in the North Island over the weekend, reaching up to 50kph in coastal areas.

Forecasters warned temperatures on Saturday might plummet to -1C, bringing a shivering start to the day and a chilly wind for much of the South Island.

For parents looking to get out and about with their children, the recovery from the sharp cold snap could mean indoor activities only for the first half of next week.

People in Southland and Otago were also bracing for snow.